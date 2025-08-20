The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Endoscopy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Expected to grow to $36.38 billionin 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1% ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Endoscopy Market Size And Growth?

The market size of artificial intelligence (AI) in endoscopy has seen a rapid expansion in recent times. The projected growth trajectory sees it rising from $10.53 billion in 2024 to reach $13.52 billion in the following year with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.4%. Factors contributing to this impressive growth during the historic period are increased adoption of minimally invasive procedures, a higher incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, a stronger emphasis on early detection of cancer, the growth of the digital health infrastructure, and increased healthcare expenditure in developed nations.

The market size of artificial intelligence (AI) in endoscopy is projected to experience massive growth in the coming years, predicted to increase to $36.38 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. The expansion in the anticipated period can be credited to an escalated demand for real-time lesion detection, strengthening of government backing for AI-centered diagnostics, increasing embrace of AI in hospitals and surgical hubs, the growth of cloud-supported healthcare analytics, and the newly available AI-integrated endoscopy apparatus. Notable trends over the forecast period include progression in technology of AI-fueled imaging systems, regular research and development in computer vision, the inclusion of augmented reality in endoscopy, developments in cloud-powered diagnostic platforms, and the creation of AI-aided robotic endoscopy.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai) in endoscopy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25698&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Endoscopy Market?

The escalating incidence of gastrointestinal diseases is anticipated to spur the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) in endoscopy market. Diseases affecting the digestive tract, leading to indications like abdominal discomfort, bloating, and changes in bowel actions are termed as gastrointestinal diseases. The rise in these diseases is attributed to the boosted consumption of highly processed foods, which disturb the gut microbiota, leading to lingering inflammation and digestion problems. The usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in endoscopy enhances the identification of these diseases by precisely assessing images in real time to identify irregularities. This assists in early interventions, reduces mistakes, and optimizes patient results. For example, as per the IBD Registry, a non-profit organization based in the UK, by December 2023, the count of people affected by inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that joined the IBD Registry had grown to surpass 5,300. This marks an increase of over 3,000 compared to the figures in 2022. Hence, the escalating incidence of gastrointestinal diseases is contributing to the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) in endoscopy market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Endoscopy Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Endoscopy Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic plc

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

• Olympus Corporation

• Advantech Co. Ltd.

• Fraunhofer IIS

• Iterative Health

• CapsoVision Inc.

• EndoSoft Inc.

• Mauna Kea Technologies S.A.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Endoscopy Market?

Leading businesses in the artificial intelligence in endoscopy sector are prioritizing the evolution of sophisticated technologies for example, artificial intelligence-enabled real-time lesion detection tools, with the aim of advancing clinical decision-making in gastrointestinal evaluations. AI-enabled real-time lesion detection instruments represent sophisticated software solutions that consistently scrutinize live endoscopic video broadcasts to precisely pinpoint and emphasize dubious lesions, such as polyps and growths, during endoscopic treatments. For example, Ainex Corporation, a health tech company situated in Singapore, launched their Endoscopy AI system in August 2024, with the aim of improving real-time identification and diagnosis of gastrointestinal irregularities during endoscopic treatments. Equipped with high-advanced machine learning algorithms, it can spot gastrointestinal lesions in real-time during upper and lower endoscopy. It boosts diagnostic precision, minimizes false positives, and enhances the visualization of mucosal irregularities. The product was created to refine clinical workflows, reduce procedure duration, and advance early detection of gastrointestinal cancers and other conditions.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Endoscopy Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence (ai) in endoscopy market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Artificial Intelligence-Driven Imaging Systems, Artificial Intelligence-Powered Endoscopic Equipment, Wearable Endoscopy Devices, Consumables Used In Artificial Intelligence Endoscopy, Software Solutions For Artificial Intelligence Integration

2) By Functionality: Image Capture And Processing, Data Management, Enhanced Visualization, Real-Time Decision Support, Training And Simulation Systems

3) By Application: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Respiratory Endoscopy, Urological Endoscopy, Cardiovascular Endoscopy, Neurological Endoscopy

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Outpatient Surgical Centers, Research Institutions, Specialized Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Artificial Intelligence-Driven Imaging Systems: High Definition Imaging Platforms, Three-Dimensional (3D) Visualization Systems, Fluorescence-Based Imaging Devices, Low Light Sensitivity Imaging Systems, Contrast-Enhanced Endoscopic Imaging Systems

2) By Artificial Intelligence-Powered Endoscopic Equipment: Flexible Endoscopic Systems With Artificial Intelligence Integration, Rigid Endoscopic Systems With Artificial Intelligence Support, Capsule-Based Endoscopic Devices With Smart Processing, Robotic Assisted Endoscopic Instrumentation, Navigation-Enabled Endoscopic Equipment With Artificial Intelligence

3) By Wearable Endoscopy Devices: Swallowable Capsule Endoscopy Units, Sensor Integrated Wearable Endoscopy Devices, Wireless Data Enabled Endoscopic Monitoring Devices, Artificial Intelligence-Based Wearable Imaging Systems, Miniature High Resolution Endoscopic Cameras

4) By Consumables Used In Artificial Intelligence Endoscopy: Biopsy Forceps Compatible With Artificial Intelligence Systems, Single Use Endoscopic Protective Sheaths, Medical-Grade Contrast Media For Enhanced Imaging, Artificial Intelligence Compatible Irrigation Tubing, Disposable Accessories For Visualization And Sampling

5) By Software Solutions For Artificial Intelligence Integration: Real-Time Lesion Detection Software Modules, Computer-Aided Diagnostic Imaging Platforms, Cloud-Based Endoscopic Data Management Systems, Image Segmentation And Classification Software Tools, Data Visualization And Automated Reporting Interfaces

View the full artificial intelligence (ai) in endoscopy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-endoscopy-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Endoscopy Market?

In 2024, North America led the global artificial intelligence (AI) in endoscopy market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the region with the most rapid growth. The report encapsulates details about various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Endoscopy Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Robotic Endoscopy Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robotic-endoscopy-devices-global-market-report

Ai In Medical Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-medical-devices-global-market-report

Ai Based Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-based-surgical-robots-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.