Morphknock by Samira Adami Dadizadeh Wins Iron A' Design Award in Jewelry Design Category

Morphknock

Transformable Jewelry Design Inspired by Persian Door Knockers Receives Prestigious International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of jewelry design, has announced Samira Adami Dadizadeh as a winner in the Jewelry Design category for her exceptional work titled "Morphknock." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Jewelry Design Award within the industry, celebrating innovative and outstanding designs that push the boundaries of creativity and craftsmanship.Morphknock's transformable design, which seamlessly adapts into a necklace, bracelet, or ring, resonates with the evolving needs and preferences of modern jewelry enthusiasts. By incorporating traditional symbolism and architectural elements into a versatile, wearable piece, Samira Adami Dadizadeh's creation aligns with the growing demand for jewelry that combines cultural significance, functionality, and contemporary aesthetics.The award-winning design showcases a unique mechanism that allows for effortless transformation, enabling the wearer to customize their look according to their style and occasion. The incorporation of double-sided gemstones, including malachite, lapis lazuli, and black onyx, adds depth and character to the piece, reflecting the rich tones and textures found in aged patinas and oxidized iron. The reversible leather strap and Art Deco-inspired metalwork further enhance the jewelry's adaptability and visual appeal.Receiving the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to Samira Adami Dadizadeh's dedication to her craft and her ability to create jewelry that resonates with both industry professionals and consumers. This recognition is expected to inspire future designs within her brand, fostering a continued commitment to innovation, cultural relevance, and exceptional craftsmanship.Interested parties may learn more at:About Samira Adami DadizadehSamira Adami is an independent jewelry designer and holder of a Master's degree in Industrial Design. Her passion for art began in childhood and evolved through academic training and diverse creative experiences, ultimately leading her to the intricate world of jewelry design. Her work explores the intersection of culture, symbolism, and modern aesthetics, transforming meaningful references into contemporary, wearable pieces. She creates jewelry that tells stories, evokes emotion, and bridges tradition with innovation. Samira Adami Dadizadeh is from Turkey.About Samira Adami jewelry DesignerSamira Adami is an independent designer specializing in contemporary jewelry and concept development. With a background in industrial design, she approaches her work with a unique blend of cultural sensitivity and modern expression. Her projects often explore symbolic storytelling through refined forms, textures, and material combinations.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges practical innovations and contributions to the field of Jewelry Design, showcasing designs that improve quality of life and foster positive change. Winning works are respected for their thoroughness and are expected to provide fulfillment and positive experiences for users.About A' Design AwardThe A' Jewelry Design Award is a distinguished international competition that attracts a wide range of participants, including innovative jewelry designers, creative design agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands. By taking part in this prestigious award, entrants can showcase their originality, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional jewelry design skills, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the industry and shaping future trends. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized annually since 2008 across all creative disciplines. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://jewelry-design-award.com

