Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,167 in the last 365 days.

UAE logistics startup Axiongate draws e-commerce interest with multi courier algorithm

Everyone in the market has been watching for alternatives, if such systems work as described, they will improve the flow of data between e-commerce and multi couriers.”
— senior executive at a regional courier company, who asked not to be named
CAIRO , EGYPT, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiongate Technology, a Dubai based analytic platform, is reportedly attracting early interest from major e-commerce operators, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, which originated from European software development, has created an algorithm designed to select among multiple couriers for cross-border and last mile deliveries. The system is intended to optimize cost, speed, and reliability while reducing data friction, the sources said.

Talks with potential partners are at an exploratory stage and no agreements have been finalized, the people cautioned. Axiongate declined to comment on ongoing discussions.

Industry observers note that e-commerce firms in the Middle East and North Africa region are increasingly seeking ways to mitigate risks tied to courier concentration, such as system outages, delays, or unilateral pricing changes.

Analysts say that if adopted at scale, such a models could provide e-commerce sellers and marketplaces with potential operational resilience and set of delivery options. Market speculation goes further. Some industry voices suggest that at least two of the largest marketplaces in MENA are evaluating the system, not only for rate optimization but for its ease of integration.

When asked which companies had reached out, founder Daniel P. responded cautiously:
“We’re listening to everyone, but we don’t feel any urgency to reveal who is in the room. The story isn’t about names."

No official partnerships have been announced. But in a market where stability and efficiency in last-mile delivery can make or break e-commerce margins, the growing interest in automations suggests that couriers and platforms alike are watching closely

Reporting by Correspondent Team
Editing by News Desk
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UAE logistics startup Axiongate draws e-commerce interest with multi courier algorithm

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more