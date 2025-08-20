UAE logistics startup Axiongate draws e-commerce interest with multi courier algorithm

Everyone in the market has been watching for alternatives, if such systems work as described, they will improve the flow of data between e-commerce and multi couriers.” — senior executive at a regional courier company, who asked not to be named

CAIRO , EGYPT, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axiongate Technology, a Dubai based analytic platform, is reportedly attracting early interest from major e-commerce operators, according to people familiar with the matter.The company, which originated from European software development, has created an algorithm designed to select among multiple couriers for cross-border and last mile deliveries. The system is intended to optimize cost, speed, and reliability while reducing data friction, the sources said.Talks with potential partners are at an exploratory stage and no agreements have been finalized, the people cautioned. Axiongate declined to comment on ongoing discussions.Industry observers note that e-commerce firms in the Middle East and North Africa region are increasingly seeking ways to mitigate risks tied to courier concentration, such as system outages, delays, or unilateral pricing changes.Analysts say that if adopted at scale, such a models could provide e-commerce sellers and marketplaces with potential operational resilience and set of delivery options. Market speculation goes further. Some industry voices suggest that at least two of the largest marketplaces in MENA are evaluating the system, not only for rate optimization but for its ease of integration.When asked which companies had reached out, founder Daniel P. responded cautiously:“We’re listening to everyone, but we don’t feel any urgency to reveal who is in the room. The story isn’t about names."No official partnerships have been announced. But in a market where stability and efficiency in last-mile delivery can make or break e-commerce margins, the growing interest in automations suggests that couriers and platforms alike are watching closely

