Clinical Risk Grouping Solution Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2029 with 12.3% CAGR

Clinical Risk Grouping Solution Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Clinical Risk Grouping Solution Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Clinical Risk Grouping Solution Market Size And Growth?

The market size for clinical risk grouping solutions has witnessed a swift expansion in the previous years. The market is projected to swell from a value of $0.61 billion in 2024 to reach $0.69 billion in 2025, adding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. Key factors contributing to the growth of this market during the historic period include regulatory influences for value-based healthcare, the surge in healthcare data going digital, a rise in overall healthcare expenses, the success of electronic health records (EHR), and the increased implementation of risk adjustment programs.

There is an anticipated swift expansion in the clinical risk grouping solution market size in the forthcoming years, propelling it to a substantial $1.10 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. This development during the prediction period can be credited to a move towards individualized healthcare management, enlargement of government-run healthcare schemes, an escalating need for predictive analytics, concentration on community health management, and a steadily increasing older population. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period encompass artificial intelligence and machine learning integration, real-time risk ranking tools, compatibility with electronic health record systems, the integration of social indicators of health (SDOH) data, and the utilization of cloud for risk solutions deployment.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Clinical Risk Grouping Solution Market?

The accelerated uptake of electronic health records (EHRs) is anticipated to drive the expansion of the clinical risk grouping solution market. EHRs, which are digital renditions of patients' paper records, offer real-time, patient-focused records accessible to authorized individuals. This surge in the adoption of EHRs is predominantly motivated by the pressing need for successful data management in the healthcare sector. It enables healthcare providers to simplify patient information storage, increase accessibility, and promote better inter-departmental coordination for improved clinical decisions and patient outcomes. The heightened adoption of EHRs supports clinical risk grouping solutions by supplying complete, up-to-date patient data, facilitating correct risk categorization and more efficient population health administration. For example, as per the Department of Health and Social Care (a UK-based government agency) in June 2022, all NHS trusts are projected to have implemented EHRs by March 2025, a rise from the 90% that had achieved it by December 2023. As such, the surge in the adoption of EHRs is fuelling the expansion of the clinical risk grouping solution market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Clinical Risk Grouping Solution Market?

Major players in the Clinical Risk Grouping Solution Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Optum Inc.

• 3M Corporation

• Solventum

• Conduent Inc.

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Cotiviti Inc.

• Nuance Communications Inc.

• Health Catalyst Inc.

• Edifecs Inc.

• Innovaccer Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Clinical Risk Grouping Solution Market?

Key players in the clinical risk grouping solution market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative solutions like AI-driven coding platforms to augment coding precision and simplify risk evaluation procedures. These AI-based coding platforms are sophisticated software systems that utilize artificial intelligence technologies such as natural language processing and machine learning to investigate clinical data and precisely determine medical codes. Their advantage lies in automation of the coding procedure, reduction of human mistakes, enhancement of coding efficiency, and ensuring correct risk adjustment for optimal reimbursement and care planning. For example, in August 2022, Reveleer Inc., a HealthTech company from the US, introduced Risk Adjustment 2.0, an AI-enriched coding platform. This platform uses machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and intelligent automation to elevate coding precision, simplify clinical data examination, and enhance risk adjustment procedures for health plans and risk-bearing providers. It is planned to work as a virtual teammate, offering support to coding teams by analysing complicated clinical data and using personalized rule sets to guarantee correct capture of hierarchical condition categories (HCCs).

How Is The Clinical Risk Grouping Solution Market Segmented?

The clinical risk grouping solution market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Product: Dashboard Analytics, Scorecard And Data Visualization Tools, Risk Reporting Solutions

3) By Deployment: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

4) By Application: Population Health Management, Chronic Disease Management, Clinical Decision Support, Fraud Detection And Prevention, Other Applications

5) By End-use: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Long Term Care Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Dashboard Analytics, Scorecard And Data Visualization Tools, Risk Reporting Solutions

2) By Services: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Clinical Risk Grouping Solution Market?

In 2024, the Clinical Risk Grouping Solution Global Market Report saw North America as the leading region. It forecasts that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth. The report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

