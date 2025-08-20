Endoscopy Sterilization Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company Secures Position as Premier Market Research Firm in 2023, Recognized by Business Management Review.

The Business Research Company's Endoscopy Sterilization Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Endoscopy Sterilization Market Size And Growth?

The endoscopy sterilization market size has seen a significant increase in recent years. The expectations are for it to expand from $1.15 billion in 2024 to $1.25 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This historic growth is due to the surge in hospital-acquired infection cases and the upsurge in endoscopic procedures. In addition, further drivers include the enlargement of surgical infrastructure within hospitals, heightened demand for reusable endoscopy equipment, and an increased focus on patient safety measures.

The market size for endoscopy sterilization is projected to witness robust expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it is estimated to reach $1.73 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The anticipated growth during the forecasted period is related to the rising emphasis on minimally invasive techniques, surged demand for automated sterilization systems, increasing worries regarding cross-contamination risks, growth of outpatient surgical centers, and escalating regulatory pressure on equipment disinfection. Notable trends during this forecast period are advancements in sterilization equipment technology, innovations in low-temperature sterilization methodologies, burgeoning investment in infection control solutions, the introduction of environmentally-friendly sterilants, and improvements in endoscope reprocessing automation.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Endoscopy Sterilization Market?

The growth of the endoscopy sterilization market is foreseen to be driven by the increasing occurrence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). These are infections that patients contract during their hospital stay, usually after 48 hours of their admission, which did not exist or were not in the incubation period at the time they checked in. One considerable factor contributing to this growth is the excessive use of broad-spectrum antibiotics, which lead to antimicrobial resistance and allow drug-resistant pathogens to flourish in healthcare facilities. This situation has elevated the demand for effective endoscopy sterilization methods, as inaccurately reprocessed endoscopic tools can act as significant transmission agents for multidrug-resistant pathogens during diagnosis and operational procedures. For example, an observational study carried out in June 2025, in a southwest China tertiary hospital with 2808 HAI cases, by UK-based journal publisher BMC Infectious Diseases, indicated a worrying increase in nosocomial infection rates. They showed that the HAI rates elevated from 0.98 per 1,000 patient-days in 2021 to 1.31 in 2022. As such, the escalating incidence of hospital-acquired infections is fuelling the expansion of the endoscopy sterilization market.

Which Players Dominate The Endoscopy Sterilization Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Endoscopy Sterilization Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 3M Company

• Ecolab Inc.

• Olympus Corporation

• STERIS plc

• Getinge AB

• Shinva Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

• Belimed AG

• ARC Group of Companies Inc.

• AURORA Cold Plasma Sterilisation (Aurora Sterilisation)

• Matachana S.A.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Endoscopy Sterilization Market?

Key players in the endoscopy sterilization market are concentrating their efforts on creating technological innovations such as fully integrated endoscope washer-disinfectors equipped with automatic washing, disinfecting, and documentation features, aiming to improve the effectiveness and safety of the reprocessing procedure. These washer-disinfector systems for endoscopes meld together cleaning, disinfection, and data tracking within a single closed-loop unit, substantially reducing the likelihood of human error and guaranteeing uniform standards of hygiene. A case in point is the launch of the new EndoThermo Disinfector (ETD) Endoscope Washer Disinfector by Olympus Corporation, an optics and reprography product manufacturer based in Japan, in June 2023. Available in both basic and premium variants, the ETD system offers accelerated cycle times, live digital monitoring, and energy-efficient practices that promote sustainability, thereby enhancing workflow and patient safety. True to contemporary infection control standards, the ETD system facilitates staff operations through intuitive automation and an eased maintenance process.

Global Endoscopy Sterilization Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The endoscopy sterilization market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Device, Consumables And Accessories

2) By Sterilization Method: Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization, Ethylene Oxide (EtO) Sterilization, Liquid Chemical Sterilization, Other Sterilization Methods

3) By End Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Device: Low-Temperature Sterilizers, High-Temperature Sterilizers, Ultrasonic Cleaners, Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (AER), Washer Disinfectors, Drying And Storage Cabinets

2) By Consumables And Accessories: Sterilization Indicators, Sterilization Wraps And Pouches, Cleaning Brushes, Enzymatic Detergents, Disinfectant Solutions, Lubricants And Oiling Agents

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Endoscopy Sterilization Market?

In the Endoscopy Sterilization Global Market Report 2025, North America held precedence as the largest market in the prior year, 2024. Meanwhile, the most rapid expansion is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report includes coverage of a range of regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, while maintaining its brevity and precision.

