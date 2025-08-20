Enzyme Immunoassay Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Enzyme Immunoassay Market In 2025?

In the past few years, there has been significant growth in the enzyme immunoassay market. The market size is projected to increase from $20.01 billion in 2024 to $21.50 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors such as the escalating incidence of infectious diseases, proliferation of blood screening initiatives, enhanced lab infrastructure, increased usage in food safety inspection, and a surge in demand for veterinary diagnostic services have all contributed to the historic period’s growth.

Forecasts predict strong expansion in the enzyme immunoassay market in the coming years, with the market predicted to reach $28.37 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The expected growth during this period can be ascribed to government and NGO-led initiatives to control diseases, advances in the detection of autoimmune diseases, an uptick in point-of-care testing, increased demand for oncology companion diagnostics, and a surging elderly population. Key trends for the forecast period involve advancements in microplate reader and reagent technology, groundbreaking diagnostic technologies, the creation of environmentally friendly reagents, inclusion of AI and automated processes in immunoassays, and fruitful collaborations and partnerships.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Enzyme Immunoassay Market?

The enzyme immunoassay market's growth trajectory is set to be influenced by the escalating issue of infectious diseases. These ailments, spurred by harmful organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, can be easily transmitted among people. The spiraling dilemma of infectious diseases is intensified as antimicrobial resistance complicates the treatment of basic infections, ultimately paving the way for extended ailments, augmented healthcare expenses, and a rise in deaths. Enzyme immunoassays prove to be incredibly beneficial in diagnosing such diseases as they facilitate the precise and delicate detection of antigens or antibodies in patients' samples. This allows for early detection, efficient supervision, and prompt treatment of infections such as HIV, hepatitis, and influenza. For instance, reports from the Minnesota Department of Health, a US government agency, in April 2025, disclosed that the fraction of HIV cases among males aged 35 to 39 climbed from 10% in 2023 to 17% in 2024. This signifies a significant augmentation in the incidence of this age group's share of overall cases. Thus, the amplifying load of infectious diseases is stimulating the expansion of the enzyme immunoassay market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Enzyme Immunoassay Market?

Major players in the Enzyme Immunoassay Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• BioMérieux SA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Enzyme Immunoassay Market In The Future?

The enzyme immunoassay market's key players are directing their efforts towards developing innovative enzyme immunoassay (EIA) solutions like fully automated EIAs to optimize diagnostic precision, minimize manual mistakes, and boost process efficiency in clinical laboratories. Fully automated EIAs are diagnostic systems that automate the entire test process, thereby enhancing the speed, accuracy, and consistency of lab outcomes. For example, in July 2024, Fujirebio Holdings Inc., a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics (IVD) from Japan, unveiled its fully automated Lumipulse G GFAP assay solely for research purposes, thereby enlarging its selection of neuro-biomarkers. This research-only chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay gauges glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) levels in human serum and plasma through the LUMIPULSE G system and delivers results within a short span of 35 minutes. It functions as an astrocytic marker linked with diseases like multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, stroke, and traumatic brain injury. This assay supplements Fujirebio's evolving neuro menu, which already features NfL, pTau217, and sTREM2 and supports the thorough profiling of neurodegenerative diseases in a single automated system.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Enzyme Immunoassay Market

The enzyme immunoassay market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Reagents And Kits, Analyzers Or Instruments, Software And Services

2) By Specimen: Blood, Saliva, Urine, Other Specimens

3) By Application: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Oncology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Infectious Disease Testing, Autoimmune Diseases, Other Applications

4) By End-Use: Hospitals, Blood Banks, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotech Companies, Academic Research Centers, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Reagents And Kits: Antibodies, Antigens, Substrates, Buffers And Stabilizers

2) By Analyzers Or Instruments: Fully Automated EIA Analyzers, Semi-Automated EIA Systems, Microplate Readers, Washers And Incubators

3) By Software And Services: Data Analysis And Interpretation Software, Laboratory Information System Integration Tools, Instrument Calibration And Validation Services, Technical Support And User Training

Global Enzyme Immunoassay Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Enzyme Immunoassay Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will register the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The report includes an analysis of several regions which comprise Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

