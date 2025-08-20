Applications for the 2026 WiseTech Global Earn & Learn program for year 12 school leavers close soon

Olivia Stewart, Software Engineer, WiseTech Global, joined the Earn & Learn program in 2023 WiseTech mentors support Earn & Learn participants

WiseTech’s innovative four-year paid on-the-job program helps young Australians earn a university degree, gain real-world skills with course fees covered

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

Because they’re embedded in teams at WiseTech, supported by dedicated mentors, they learn job-ready skills such as problem solving, logical thinking, creativity, resilience and communications.” — Zubin Appoo, WiseTech Chief Executive Officer

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applications close soon for the 2026 intake of the WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Earn & Learn program, which provides on-the-job learning to make software engineering careers more accessible, and job ready, for high performing year 12 school leavers. Applications are open until 14 September, 2025.Hosted by one of Australia’s largest and most successful technology companies, the WiseTech Global Earn & Learn program provides rapid career development, substantial financial benefits, an environment rich in learning, expertise and more support than can be obtained during a standard undergraduate program.Established in 2023, there are currently 125 students in the program spanning first, second- and third-year university, enrolled for computer science degrees at a range of universities including University of Technology Sydney (UTS), University of New South Wales (UNSW), Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) and Monash University.Zubin Appoo, WiseTech Global CEO said: “We want more Australian school leavers to be aware of, and choose to be part of, the huge career opportunities available to software engineers. Our Earn & Learn program provides high quality mentoring, removes financial barriers and creates a very supportive community that encourages curiosity and a thirst for problem solving, applied in the real world environment. Software engineering is a great career choice, and the constant advent of new technologies, particularly AI, means there’s always more to learn and new directions to pursue.“Earn & Learn participants are selected on merit where applicants have demonstrated a passion and ability in coding. The on-the-job learning approach has proven to be very effective: our Earn & Learners scored an average result of 90% across all first and second year core Computer Science subjects and many have been included in the Deans List for Academic Excellence at UTS. In addition, because they’re embedded in teams at WiseTech, where they are supported by dedicated mentors, they learn job-ready skills such as problem solving, logical thinking, creativity, resilience, communications and – importantly – to ask for help.“Having taken this merit-based approach we’re proud that women make up 27% of the Earn & Learn program given that only 23% of students enrolled in computer science degrees across Australia are women, which drops to a staggering 17% if you exclude overseas students*,” he added.Olivia Stewart, Software Engineer, WiseTech Global, joined the Earn & Learn program in 2023. She has used her experience to help tutor new participants in the 2024 and 2025 cohorts as part of the first intensive learning block focused on developing basic coding skills. “Working at WiseTech while studying for your degree, means you’re exposed to faster learning, at a higher level, than if you just studied at university. You get to solve hard problems sooner. I find it incredibly satisfying to tackle a problem where the answer is just out of reach – then work out a solution. I have a combination of direct and indirect support networks and am allocated a mentor who helps with both technical and broader life learning. In addition, because you join the program in a group and go through the program together, you build tight friendships and a social support group. Having a paid job while studying also helped me be more financially independent, allowing me to move out of home,” she said.Applicants will need to demonstrate some knowledge in foundational coding skills through a technical test as part of the selection process. While many schools offer coding classes, there are also several options that can be done either in the classroom or out of school, often online, including KIK Innovation’s Grok Academy, TAFE NSW, Harvard CS50 and the Girls Programming Network. For more information about WiseTech Global or CargoWise , please visit wisetechglobal.com and cargowise.com.*Australian Government Department of Education, Higher Education Analysis, 2023 enrolments.// ENDSAbout WiseTech GlobalWiseTech Global is a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics execution industry globally. Our customers include over 16,500** of the world’s logistics companies across 195 countries, including 46 of the top 50 global third-party logistics providers and 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide***.Our mission is to change the world by creating breakthrough products that enable and empower those that own and operate the supply chains of the world. At WiseTech, we are relentless about innovation, adding over 5,800 product enhancements to our global CargoWise application suite in the last five years while bringing meaningful continual improvement to the world’s supply chains. Our breakthrough software solutions are renowned for their powerful productivity, extensive functionality, comprehensive integration, deep compliance capabilities, and truly global reach.**Includes customers on CargoWise and platforms of acquired businesses whose customers may be counted with reference to installed sites***Armstrong & Associates: Top 50 Global 3PLs & Top 25 Global Freight Forwarders ranked by 2023 gross logistics revenue/turnover and freight forwarding volumes – updated 14 August 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.