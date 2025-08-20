8/19/25 – GROUNDED VESSEL REMOVED FROM KEWALO BASIN

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

GROUNDED VESSEL REMOVED FROM KEWALO BASIN

HONOLULU – The Discovery, a 75-foot passenger vessel that ran aground on August 9, has been removed from the Kewalo Basin seawall where it had been secured.

Multiple DLNR divisions as well as the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) worked in coordination throughout the removal process. Divsion of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) marine unit officers secured the ocean waters in the immediate aftermath. During the salvage they helped create a waterside safety perimeter to keep the area clear of swimmers, surfers and boats. On shore, DOCARE officers secured a safety perimeter for over 24 hours on the day of the grounding and safeguarded the area again during the salvage.

The Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) worked closely with the owner of the grounded vessel and USCG to protect the public health and safety of all recreational users in the area. DOBOR and USCG reviewed the salvage plan to ensure minimal damage to natural resources during removal.

“The vessel owner took immediate responsibility and hired a contractor to remove the boat on the day of the grounding,” said DOBOR Administrator Meghan Statts.

“Those efforts were unfortunately unsuccessful and the contractor closely monitored the removal of fuel and other hazardous material from the vessel in preparation for the next removal attempt, which reduced the risk of pollution while waiting for optimal conditions to remove the boat.”

Last week, staff from the Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) visited the site to document the damage to the reef on the ingress. DAR staff also identified routes for removal that would cause the least damage, documenting large coral colonies and providing GPS information to the salvage contractor.

“What we found so far is mostly damage to live rock with a couple of coral colonies that had some fragments,” said DAR Aquatic Biologist Jake Reichert. “For the removal we tried to give them a corridor that had the least amount of coral.”

DAR will perform further reef assessments in the coming days to gather additional data on damage from the grounding and removal efforts.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Video – Atlantis boat grounding and DAR initial reef assessment (August 10 and 14, 2025): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/34tqw82huw7es76quvb3j/Atlantis-Boat-Grounding-Aug-10-and-14-2025.mp4?rlkey=g4qv75v29x9jtpikcymg1avej&st=vk6aib1o&dl=0

Video – Atlantis vessel removal (August 19, 2025): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/bkpaabvmpcalvaw586nxo/Atlantis-vessel-moved-to-Kewalo-Harbor-Aug.-19-2025.mov?rlkey=v3shy8a0rwa2ti6pg7wpm4ju8&st=w7ps6xci&dl=0

Photographs – Atlantis vessel grounding and salvage (August 10, 14 and 19, 2025): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/yx2zzvotrilk6x9tpei20/AO-IDVlXTCmNBoLk7Z66dMo?rlkey=vgprjtoy9h3pr9zmzuhtk6e1c&st=t3a31yz2&dl=0

Media Contacts:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

808-587-0396

[email protected]

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

808-587-0396

[email protected]