Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 21, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Belmont OR&W Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Carroll Union Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Crestline Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Village of Linndale

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Defiance Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Defiance County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Delaware Northern New Community Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Orange Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware County Transit Board

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Delaware County Transit Board

NATIONAL TRANSIT DATABASE (NTD) FINANCIAL DATA 10 YEAR AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Village of Harrisburg

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit New Albany Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District I - Western Ridge

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District II

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit City of Springdale

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District IV - Harrison Greene

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District V - UDF North Bend

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Green Township Joint Economic Development District VII (Hampton Inn)

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Henry Henry County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Knox Clay Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Milford Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Bennington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hanover Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Lucas Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Meigs Meigs County District Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Montgomery City of Riverside

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Morrow Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Morrow County Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Muskingum Muskingum County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Noble Noble Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Ottawa Harris Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Pickaway Pickaway County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pickaway County Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Putnam Village of Belmore

Special Audit

7/14/2016 TO 9/30/2022 Special Audit FFR

Summit Akron-Canton Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Maplewood Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Franklin Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Union Leesburg Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Vinton Vinton County District Board of Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit