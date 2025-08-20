Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,882 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 21, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Belmont OR&W Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Carroll Union Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Crestline Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Village of Linndale
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Defiance Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Defiance County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Delaware Northern New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Orange Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware County Transit Board
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Delaware County Transit Board
NATIONAL TRANSIT DATABASE (NTD) FINANCIAL DATA 10 YEAR AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Village of Harrisburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
New Albany Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District I - Western Ridge
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District II
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
City of Springdale
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District IV - Harrison Greene
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District V - UDF North Bend
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Green Township Joint Economic Development District VII (Hampton Inn)
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Henry Henry County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Knox Clay Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Milford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Bennington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hanover Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Lucas Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Meigs Meigs County District Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Montgomery City of Riverside
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination
Morrow Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Morrow County Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Muskingum County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Noble Noble Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ottawa Harris Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pickaway Pickaway County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Putnam Village of Belmore
Special Audit
7/14/2016 TO 9/30/2022		 Special Audit FFR
Summit Akron-Canton Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Maplewood Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Union Leesburg Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Vinton Vinton County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 21, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more