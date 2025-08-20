Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 21, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 21, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Belmont
|OR&W Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Carroll
|Union Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|Crestline Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Village of Linndale
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Defiance
|Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Defiance County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Delaware Northern New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Orange Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware County Transit Board
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Delaware County Transit Board
NATIONAL TRANSIT DATABASE (NTD) FINANCIAL DATA 10 YEAR AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Village of Harrisburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|New Albany Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District I - Western Ridge
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District II
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|City of Springdale
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District IV - Harrison Greene
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District V - UDF North Bend
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Green Township Joint Economic Development District VII (Hampton Inn)
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Henry
|Henry County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Knox
|Clay Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Milford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Bennington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hanover Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Lucas Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Meigs
|Meigs County District Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|City of Riverside
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Compliance Examination
|Morrow
|Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Morrow County Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|Muskingum County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Noble
|Noble Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ottawa
|Harris Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Putnam
|Village of Belmore
Special Audit
7/14/2016 TO 9/30/2022
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Summit
|Akron-Canton Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Maplewood Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Union
|Leesburg Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Vinton
|Vinton County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|
