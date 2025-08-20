ECHO AI by Reach Transforms How Brands and Businesses Enter Mobile, Launching Services in Record Time

First-of-its-kind platform lets any brand launch fully branded mobile services — with AI orchestrating network setup, service operations, and customer growth.

The next generation of mobile innovators aren’t traditional carriers, but disruptors with strong customer identities and unique offers. ECHO AI delivers everything they need to launch and scale.” — Harjot Saluja, Founder and CEO of Reach

CHELMSFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reach today announced ECHO AI, the industry’s first fully AI-powered platform for rapidly creating, launching, and managing branded mobile services.With ECHO AI, any brand can go from idea to a fully operational, revenue-ready mobile service in minutes — without code, telecom expertise, or complex integrations. The platform handles everything from plan design and customer experience to billing, provisioning, compliance, and integrated value-added services.“We’ve seen the market shift — customers want mobile services that reflect their communities, their favorite brands, and their lifestyles. The next generation of mobile innovators aren’t traditional carriers, but disruptors with strong customer identities and differentiated offers. ECHO AI gives them a way to launch those services quickly, fully branded and customer-ready, without needing to know anything about telecom," said Harjot Saluja, Founder & CEO of Reach.BUILT FOR SPEED. DESIGNED FOR SCALE. POWERED BY AI.Historically, becoming a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) meant months of licensing, integrations, and regulatory hurdles. ECHO AI changes that. The platform compresses the entire technical setup — from network integration to policy configuration — into a guided, conversational interface that produces a fully operational mobile service in minutes.“We redesigned the service layer as an interface that abstracts provisioning, configuration, and policy into guided orchestration. ECHO AI simplifies both setup and lifecycle management, and it's just the start of a broader AI roadmap focused on giving partners better control and faster iteration to stay competitive,” said Avi Chopra, Co-Founder and CPTO of Reach.AI ACROSS THE SERVICE LIFECYCLEECHO AI begins at launch — making service creation turnkey and guided — but it doesn’t stop there. AI capabilities are embedded throughout the Reach platform, enhancing every step of the customer lifecycle and every persona that touches it.For End Users- AI powers activation, personalized offers, proactive support, and context-aware self-serviceFor Agents- Intelligent back-office tools streamline activations, billing, porting, and order fulfillment- AI-driven chat and voice agents resolve routine issues and accelerate escalationsFor Stakeholders- AI enhances policy, billing, marketing, and analytics- Turns telecom complexity into a dynamic growth engineINTELLIGENT INFRASTRUCTURE, REIMAGINED FOR BRANDSECHO AI reimagines the telecom service layer as a brand-owned interface, removing complexity and enabling brands, ISPs, fintechs, and affinity groups to enter the mobile arena fast — with differentiated offers and seamless experiences for their audiences.Reach delivers a flexible portfolio with three ways to adopt:- Turnkey — ECHO AI for rapid, out-of-the-box service creation- Modular — BSS building blocks to extend and customize- APIs — For embedding Reach’s capabilities directly into apps, customer experiences (CX), and tech stacksIn addition to powering new entrants, Reach also licenses its platform to participants across the telecom ecosystem. ECHO AI's modular components can complement or modernize existing stacks, accelerating partner onboarding and enabling new service differentiation across diverse network environments.For more information, visit www.reachplatform.com/ai-pr ENDSABOUT REACHReach is a connectivity-as-a-service platform that empowers brands, ISPs, and businesses to launch and monetize fully branded connectivity services on any network. Partners get everything they need to design, deliver, and differentiate offerings under their own brand — with complete back-office support tools, built-in network integrations, and full control over pricing, packaging, and customer experience.ECHO AI represents the next evolution in the telecom service layer: intelligent, customer-aware service creation that unlocks new revenue and deeper loyalty in record time. Learn more at reachplatform.com

