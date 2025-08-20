Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

August 20th, 2025

Press Release

Government Congratulates the Timorese People on the 50th Anniversary of FALINTIL

The 9th Constitutional Government warmly congratulates all the people of Timor-Leste on the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Armed Forces of National Liberation of Timor-Leste (FALINTIL), a historic date that marks half a century of resistance, courage, and sacrifice in the struggle for freedom and national independence.

At this moment of profound importance for the national collective memory, the Government pays tribute to all FALINTIL combatants, especially the martyrs of the homeland who gave their lives for the ideal of self-determination of the Timorese people. The bravery, resilience, and spirit of sacrifice of the freedom fighters continue to inspire generations and nourish the founding values of our Nation.

Celebrating FALINTIL Day is, above all, a gesture of gratitude and commitment to the history of the nation. It is also a unique opportunity for young people to learn about, value, and honor the decisive role of FALINTIL in achieving independence and affirming national identity. This day invites reflection on the collective journey of the Timorese people, exalting patriotism and promoting the ideals of peace, justice, and unity.

The Government also emphasizes that the celebration of this anniversary is an excellent opportunity to bring together national leaders, civil and military authorities, former combatants, and citizens in general—with a special appeal to young people—to pay tribute to the heroes of national liberation and recognize the continuity of their legacy in the current Defense Forces of Timor-Leste (F-FDTL).

On July 30, the Council of Ministers approved a Government Resolution on the celebrations of the 50th Anniversary of FALINTIL, providing for events to be held in all municipalities across the country. The celebrations will kick off on August 18 in the municipalities of Lautém, Baucau, Viqueque, Manatuto, Manufahi, and Liquiçá, followed by August 19 in Ainaro, Covalima, Bobonaro, Ermera, Aileu, the Special Administrative Region of Oe-Cusse Ambeno, and Ataúro, and culminating on August 20 in the city of Dili. The commemorative program includes military ceremonies, parades, masses, conferences, visits to martyrs' cemeteries, cultural initiatives, and civil-military solidarity actions, in a true national tribute to the struggle for liberation.

Highlights of the program in Dili include an international conference promoted by the g7+, a military parade in Largo de Tasi Tolu, speeches by the highest figures of the State, awards ceremonies, cultural activities, concerts with national and international artists, and the signing of the Protocol for the construction of the Armed Forces Military Hospital with the People's Republic of China.

The Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, states that “FALINTIL symbolizes the resistance and dignity of the Timorese people. Celebrating this anniversary is to reaffirm our history, honor our heroes, and renew our commitment to a future of peace, cohesion, and development. This is also an opportunity to inspire new generations, who inherit the responsibility of continuing to build a free, democratic, and sovereign country."

The Government calls on the entire population to actively participate in the celebrations, paying tribute to the memory of the freedom fighters and affirming the values of national unity, peace, and justice for which FALINTIL has always fought. END