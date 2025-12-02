Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Dili, December 2nd, 2025

Press Release

Government of Timor-Leste expresses solidarity with Asian countries affected by floods

The Government of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste expresses its deep solidarity with the peoples and governments of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Malaysia, as well as with other countries in Southeast Asia affected by the floods and landslides that have caused more than a thousand deaths, hundreds of missing persons, and hundreds of thousands of displaced persons in recent days.

The floods and landslides impacting Southeast Asia are among the most catastrophic events in recent years. Rescue and relief efforts are ongoing in several regions, while the search for missing persons continues. Indonesia, especially the island of Sumatra, has endured the highest number of casualties, with hundreds dead and missing, infrastructure destroyed, and communities isolated. In Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Malaysia, authorities have declared states of emergency in various areas, where millions of people face severe losses, thousands are sheltered in temporary accommodation, and disruptions to access essential services, education, and livelihoods persist.

Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, “on behalf of the Government and people of Timor-Leste”, expresses his “deepest sympathies and solidarity to the people in Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Thailand suffering as a result of recent extreme tropical storms that have caused devastating floods and landslides”.

The Head of the Government also notes that “the loss of life and displacement of people is tragic and heartbreaking. We are deeply saddened by the scale of this tragedy, and the scenes of widespread flooding and displacement have been felt with great concern in Timor-Leste.”

The Government Spokesperson and Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, states that “at this difficult time, our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we commend the commitment of all those who remain dedicated to searching for survivors and assisting the affected communities”.

The Government of Timor-Leste reaffirms its confidence “that with the strength and resilience of their people, these nations will recover and rebuild. Timor-Leste stands in solidarity with our Asian sisters and brothers at this time of grief and recovery”. END