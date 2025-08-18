ICRC president: “If states invest in defence, they must also budget for international humanitarian law”

Speaking at the 11th HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Lecture on International Humanitarian Law (IHL) in Bangkok, President Spoljaric said: “The recent escalation between Thailand and Cambodia underscores how quickly hostilities can flare and trigger humanitarian consequences for civilians. At a time when the world is either at war, preparing for war or affected by war, states must remember that conflict preparedness is not measured solely by firepower. If states invest in defence, they must also budget for IHL.”

During her two-day visit to Bangkok, President Spoljaric was granted a royal audience with HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. She also met with H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, and H.E. Dr. Tej Bunnag, the secretary-general of the Thai Red Cross Society. This event also provided an opportunity to connect with other leaders of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in the region.

President Spoljaric reiterated ICRC’s readiness to support both sides as a neutral intermediary in prisoner releases, and the repatriation of human remains. An ICRC team recently visited Cambodian POWs held in Thailand – an obligation under the Geneva Conventions in international armed conflicts – and is ready to carry out further visits. ICRC staff also travelled to the Thai-Cambodian border to meet with people affected by the hostilities and is now coordinating with its partners the Thai Red Cross Society and the Cambodian Red Cross Society on how best to address humanitarian needs.

During her visit, President Spoljaric welcomed Thailand to the global initiative to galvanize political commitment to IHL. Launched last year by Brazil, China, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan and South Africa, the global IHL initiative aims to revive respect for the rules of war and safeguard them for future generations. Over 70 states are now officially taking part.

“International humanitarian law is only as strong as leaders’ will to uphold it,” said President Spoljaric. “I am thankful to Thailand for officially taking part and I call on all states to do so. If the Geneva Conventions are to save lives – as they are intended to – then exceptional efforts must be made by all states to reaffirm their unwavering commitment to upholding the rules of war.”