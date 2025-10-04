Sudan: “The people of Al Fasher cannot be abandoned”

“What people have been enduring during these 500 days in Al Fasher is nothing short of catastrophic.

Over 260,000 men, women and children are trapped, eating one meal a day and risking their lives just to find undrinkable water.

Local medical teams are under fire, trying to work with very limited resources and trying to save lives whilst protecting their own. They’re not performing medicine, they’re performing miracles.

In the Kordofans, people keep shifting, being moved and pushed by volatile and shifting frontlines.

This cannot continue.

The people in Al Fasher cannot be abandoned. The people in the Kordofans cannot be abandoned. The people in Sudan cannot be ignored.

Our call is to stop this now.

We need to bring a level of humanity to a situation which is dehumanizing. And international humanitarian law is a framework that can help us take a step towards this.

States must uphold international humanitarian law and do everything possible to avoid a descent into even deeper despair.

It has to happen, and it has to happen now.”