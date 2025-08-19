North Carolina Man Pleads Guilty to Civil Rights Violation

Maurice Hopkins, 32, of Mt. Holly, North Carolina, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan C. Rodriguez for the Western District of North Carolina today and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation for threatening eight individuals with force because of their race, color, religion, and national origin.

According to filed plea documents and today’s court hearing, on June 8, 2024, Hopkins threatened eight individuals with a firearm inside a pizza restaurant in Charlotte. When Hopkins encountered the victims, who were a group of friends getting pizza at the time, he asked if they were American. Hopkins then proceeded to harass the victims calling them terrorists, demanding they speak English, telling them to go back to their country, and making other statements because of the victims’ race, color, religion, and national origin. Court records show that Hopkins made multiple threats, including threatening to punch the victims in the face and go retrieve a firearm and return to kill them. Hopkins then left the restaurant and returned minutes later, walking through the doorway with a loaded AR-15 style rifle. The victims immediately fled through the door in the rear of the restaurant.

As Hopkins admitted in court today, he threatened the eight individuals with force because of their race, color, religion, and national origin and because they were enjoying the goods, services, and facilities of the restaurant.

Hopkins pleaded guilty to one count of interference with federally protected activities, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Hopkins remains in federal custody. A sentencing date has not been set.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson for the Western District of North Carolina, and Special Agent in Charge James C. Barnacle Jr. of the FBI Charlotte Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Charlotte Field Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nick J. Miller for the Western District of North Carolina and Trial Attorney Chloe Neely of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.