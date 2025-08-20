SimpleProjeX to Launch, Offering Contractors Faster Proposals and Built-In Material Lists

SimpleProjeX, the leading construction software

Software makes contractor proposals 10X faster and automatically generates material lists to bridge the gap between estimating and building.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimpleProjeX today announced the limited rollout of its proposal and estimating software, designed specifically for trade contractors, general contractors, and small to mid-sized builders. The official launch is set for September 1, 2025, and contractors can now schedule live demos and sign up immediately.The platform makes proposals up to 10X faster, automatically generates material lists, and bridges the gap between estimating and execution.*** The Contractor’s Proposal ProblemFor decades, contractors have faced the same frustrations when preparing proposals:Slow turnaround: Preparing a detailed proposal can take hours or even days.Inconsistent pricing: Spreadsheets and manual systems lead to errors and margin loss.Disconnected workflow: Once a proposal is signed, contractors often redo the work to create material takeoffs.Client friction: Vague or unclear proposals often cause mistrust, disputes, or costly change orders.These inefficiencies cost contractors valuable time, weaken profitability, and limit their ability to grow.*** A Practical Solution Built by BuildersSimpleProjeX was created by professionals with firsthand experience in construction. The goal was not to reinvent contracting, but to simplify the most time-consuming step in the process: creating proposals that are fast, accurate, and actionable.Core features include:10X Faster Proposals — Generate polished, branded proposals in minutes instead of hours.Automatic Material Lists — Each proposal instantly produces a complete shopping list, ready to order.Live Pricing Integration — Connected to Home Depot for real-time product pricing.E-Signature Ready — Send and sign proposals digitally without leaving the platform.Simplified Change Orders — Scope changes can be updated, priced, and signed in just minutes.*** Real Results from the FieldDuring beta testing, a California-based ADU builder cut proposal preparation time from three hours to 20 minutes.“It doesn’t just save me time—it saves me from costly mistakes,” the builder shared. “I send the proposal and already have the materials list. That alone makes it worth it.”Other contractors noted improvements in client communication, professionalism, and consistency across their bids.*** Industry Context: Why NowThe U.S. construction industry generates more than $1.8 trillion annually, but remains one of the least digitized sectors. Productivity has lagged behind other industries, and inefficiencies continue to cut into contractor profits.Proposal preparation can consume up to 30% of a contractor’s administrative time.Material cost volatility has made accurate, real-time pricing more important than ever.Homeowner expectations for speed and clarity in proposals are rising.SimpleProjeX enters the market at a pivotal moment, providing contractors with a straightforward tool that aligns with how they already work—without requiring enterprise-level complexity.*** Launch OfferTo encourage early adoption, SimpleProjeX is available at an introductory price of $199/month (regularly $399/month). This limited-time rate is reserved for contractors who schedule a demo and sign up during the initial rollout. Once the launch phase closes, standard pricing will apply. Early adopters who lock in now will keep their discounted rate for the life of their subscription.*** Looking AheadWhile the initial rollout focuses on U.S. contractors, SimpleProjeX plans further expansion in 2026. The product roadmap includes deeper integrations, enhanced collaboration features, and further streamlining of office-to-field workflows.“We see SimpleProjeX as more than proposal software,” said a company spokesperson. “This is the first step toward a full construction operations platform. Every feature we add will follow the same principle: save contractors time, reduce errors, and make their businesses more profitable.”*** About SimpleProjeXSimpleProjeX is construction proposal software built by contractors, for contractors. By combining fast proposals, automatic material lists, and live pricing integrations, SimpleProjeX helps contractors save time, protect margins, and focus on building.For more information, contact the SimpleProjeX team at:success@simpleprojex.com

