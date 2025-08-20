Gain Insight into Major Themes, Events, and Prophetic Fulfillment of the Last Days Through This Essential Resource

CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pastor Daniel Dagan, an ordained minister and senior pastor of Hope Apostolic UPC, announces the release of his latest book, The UnVeiling: A Comprehensive Study Guide on Biblical End-Time Prophecy and the Return of Jesus Christ. This 367-page guide aims to demystify the events and themes surrounding the biblical concept of the End Times, providing a comprehensive resource for those interested in understanding the prophecies of Jesus’ return.Written from a passionate perspective, The UnVeiling is rooted in Dagan's deep belief that it is crucial for modern believers to comprehend the importance of the End Times in the light of current world events. “It would be a great dis-service if those whom the end of the age has come, did not understand, preach, and teach about Jesus’ return,” Dagan states. The book serves as both a study guide and a sourcebook, offering clarity on the key prophetic events, figures, and fulfillment that shape the last days.Daniel Dagan, who is also the author of Growing by Grace and A Look into the Spirit World, brings extensive experience in both ministry and secular leadership. As a volunteer chaplain, Dagan has worked within local jails and hospitals, impacting his community through service. His previous works have earned praise for their insightful approach to Christian living and spiritual growth.“My goal with The UnVeiling is to make understanding biblical prophecy accessible to everyone,” Dagan explains. “I couldn't find a resource that fully captured the depth of these teachings, so I decided to write it myself.”The book is available for purchase at major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The primary message of The UnVeiling is one of hope and assurance, as it encourages readers to recognize that Jesus Christ, our Savior, is in control of the unfolding world events, and His return is imminent.For more information, visit Daniel Dagan’s Church’s website at www.hopeapostolicupc.org or email him at pastordagan@gmail.com

