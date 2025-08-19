Governor Kotek Declares Drought Emergency in Coos and Wheeler Counties

Salem, OR – Governor Tina Kotek has declared a drought in Coos and Wheeler counties through Executive Order 25-19 and directed state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region.

A link to Executive Order 25-19 can be found here.

Coos County

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Coos County has been experiencing moderate drought since June 17. Drought metrics like the standardized precipitation evapotranspiration index are also indicating drought conditions have developed in Coos County over the last 1 to 4 months.

The Oregon Drought Readiness Council, a standing body composed of natural resource, public health, and emergency response agencies, heard from the Coos County Board of Commissioners in August requesting the Governor’s drought declaration.

Wheeler County

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Wheeler County has been experiencing moderate drought since June 24 and severe drought since July 15. Drought metrics like the standardized precipitation evapotranspiration index (SPEI) are also indicating long-term drought conditions have persisted in Wheeler County over the last 12 months.

The Oregon Drought Readiness Council, a standing body composed of natural resource, public health, and emergency response agencies, heard from the Wheeler County Board of Commissioners in August requesting the Governor’s drought declaration.

Governor Kotek has declared a drought emergency in seven counties so far this calendar year.

Drought is likely to have a significant economic impact on the farm, ranch, recreation, tourism and natural resources sectors, as well as an impact on drinking water, fish and wildlife, and important minimum flows for public instream uses and other natural resources dependent on adequate precipitation, stored water, and streamflow in these areas. Extreme conditions are expected to affect local growers and livestock, increase the potential for wildfire, shorten the growing season, and decrease water supplies.

The drought declaration by Governor Kotek unlocks a number of drought-related emergency tools, including assistance to local water users. Drought declarations also allow the Water Resources Department to expedite review processes and reduce fee schedules.

The Council received input from Oregon’s Water Supply Availability Committee on regional water supply conditions and Council members have conferred on this matter. The Council recommended that the Governor declare drought in Douglas, Morrow, and Union counties for the 2025 calendar year, pursuant to Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 536.740.

As state and local officials coordinate with federal partners, conditions will be closely monitored by the state’s natural resource and public safety agencies, including the Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM).



