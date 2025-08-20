EVER Announces Debut Album 'BREATHE'

EVER debut album BREATHE

Produced by Rob Cavallo (Grammy award winning producer, famous for Green Day, Paramore and others), BREATHE is this UK band's debut project.

CLEETHORPES, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising from the UK's East Coast, teenage rock band EVER are set to make their mark with the release of their debut album BREATHE, arriving August 22, 2025. Produced by legendary Grammy Award winning producer Rob Cavallo (Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Paramore), the 8 song album showcases the raw energy and undeniable talent of 17 year old Isaac Stratford, Max McNiven and Isaac's older brother Connor Stratford.

Despite their young age, EVER are already proving themselves as one of the most exciting new voices in alternative rock. BREATHE captures their coming of age journey with soaring hooks, gritty guitars, and emotionally charged lyrics that feel both fresh and timeless.

"We put everything we have into this record," the band says. "Working with Rob in LA pushed us to new levels we never thought we could reach. BREATHE is who we are."

Managed by Lisa & Rob Cavallo at Done Deal Management and represented for live bookings by Haydn Britland at Northern Music Live, EVER are preparing to bring their electrifying live show to audiences across the UK and beyond. With BREATHE, Ever are not just introducing themselves, they're declaring their arrival.

ALBUM: BREATHE

RELEASE DATE: AUGUST 22, 2025

PRODUCED BY: ROB CAVALLO

MANAGEMENT: LISA CAVALLO & ROB CAVALLO, DONE DEAL MANAGEMENT

BOOKING AGENT: HAYDN BRITLAND, NORTHERN MUSIC LIVE

