State issues $33,000 penalty to U.S. Postal Service for dangerous waste violations

FEDERAL WAY –

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has been improperly managing and storing dangerous waste at its Seattle Bulk Mail Center in Federal Way. Today, the Washington Department of Ecology issued a $33,000 penalty for violations found during a 2024 inspection.

At the Seattle Bulk Mail Center, leaking or damaged packages are set aside for disposal. If those damaged packages contain materials classified as dangerous waste, such as insecticides, propane, paints, or cleaning products, the facility is required to properly identify it, assess its hazards, and then safely store and dispose of the materials.

Ecology inspections in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2024 all found deficiencies in how the center was identifying and storing packages containing dangerous wastes, along with other hazardous wastes from the facility’s operations and vehicle maintenance.

The amount of dangerous waste fluctuated but was significant at times; in 2022, USPS estimated that there were 9,195 pounds (4.6 tons) on site. While awaiting disposal, containers were often unlabeled and stored in crowded areas, increasing the risk of unintended chemical reactions that could pose a threat to human health and the environment.

“We expect businesses that generate hazardous waste to take the regulations seriously,” said Christa Colouzis, Northwest Region manager for Ecology’s Hazardous Waste and Toxics Reduction program. “Knowing what wastes you have and how to safely store them is the first step to preventing problems. If dangerous waste isn’t properly managed, it can quickly become a safety issue for people and the environment.”

Ecology’s 2024 inspection found violations of dangerous waste laws including:

Failure to promptly determine whether waste is dangerous and what the associated hazards are

Failure to safely store the waste (including maintaining adequate aisle space, using secondary containment, labeling containers, and inspecting weekly)

Failure to properly manage universal waste (common dangerous waste such as batteries and fluorescent bulbs)

Failure to maintain personnel training records

USPS has since corrected the violations that needed to be immediately addressed.

USPS has 30 days to pay the penalty or appeal it to the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board.

