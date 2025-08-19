Man suing City of Las Vegas Marshals files second lawsuit against police chief

Las Vegas City Marshals are pictured here conducting a traffic stop in February 2025 outside of their jurisdiction.

Derek Myers, a journalist known for reporting on local government accountability, has filed a second lawsuit.

Chief Potts’ actions, as alleged, represent an attempt to limit free speech in a public forum, which is inconsistent with constitutional protections.” — Attorney Adam J. Breeden

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A man suing the City of Las Vegas for alleging violating his civil rights has filed a second lawsuit against the city.Derek J. Myers filed the federal suit against Chief Jason Potts of the Las Vegas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday. The complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada (Case No. 2:25-cv-01543), alleges that Chief Potts engaged in viewpoint discrimination by restricting public comments on his official X account, @chiefjasonpotts, which served as a public forum for official communications.The legal action stems from an incident on January 9, 2025, involving an allegedly unlawful traffic stop and arrest of Mr. Myers by deputy city marshals under Chief Potts’ authority. Following media coverage by KTNV-TV ABC Channel 13 in March 2025, which highlighted the incident and prompted public discussion, Chief Potts reportedly limited comments on his X posts to only the approximately 598 accounts he follows or mentions. The complaint asserts that this restriction disproportionately blocked critical viewpoints while permitting neutral or supportive comments, violating First Amendment protections as established by Supreme Court precedents, including Reed v. Town of Gilbert (2015), which prohibits content-based restrictions in public forums.The lawsuit further details that Chief Potts’ X account was used for official purposes, including announcements of job openings, community events, and law enforcement updates, with its biography linking to the City of Las Vegas’ official website. The account’s role as a public forum underscores the significance of the alleged restrictions, which the complaint argues prevented citizens, including Mr. Myers, from engaging in protected speech. Adam J. Breeden , Esq., founder of Breeden & Associates, stated, “Chief Potts’ actions, as alleged, represent an attempt to limit free speech in a public forum, which is inconsistent with constitutional protections. This lawsuit seeks to ensure that public officials respect the First Amendment rights of all citizens.”Mr. Myers, a journalist known for reporting on local government accountability, added, “This case is not just about my experience—it’s about protecting the fundamental right of every individual to speak freely and hold public officials accountable without fear of censorship or retaliation.”The lawsuit seeks multiple forms of relief, including a temporary and permanent injunction to prevent Chief Potts from restricting comments based on viewpoint, declaratory relief to affirm the alleged constitutional violation, monetary damages for the harm caused, and attorney’s fees. The complaint also notes that Chief Potts deactivated his @chiefjasonpotts X account following the controversy, a move that the plaintiff argues raises questions about transparency within the Las Vegas Department of Public Safety.

