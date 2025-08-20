Polar Springs Hosts Major Hot Tub Clearance Sale Aug 22-24 in Brockville

Twenty-five hot tubs from five leading manufacturers will be available at clearance pricing during Polar Springs' three-day sale event, August 22-24, at their Brockville showroom located off Highway 401

KINGSTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eastern Ontario's Largest Hot Tub Clearance Event Features 25 Units at Below-Market Pricing This Weekend Polar Springs Hot Tubs Hosts Three-Day Sale with Expo Models and New Arrivals from Leading ManufacturersPolar Springs Hot Tubs & Swim Spas will transform their showroom into Eastern Ontario's largest hot tub clearance event this weekend, featuring 25 premium spas priced below minimum advertised pricing. The three-day sale runs August 22-24 at their Brockville location, offering immediate delivery on fully loaded models typically requiring special ordering.The weekend event combines eight remaining units from recent Expo shows with 17 brand-new models that arrived last week from top manufacturers. All units are priced for immediate sale, with several options available for quick delivery or you can take delivery in the fall."We're seeing unprecedented demand for backyard wellness solutions throughout Eastern Ontario," said the company's sales manager. "This clearance event allows families to access premium hot tubs at pricing we typically reserve for volume dealers. It's our way of supporting the community's growing interest in home relaxation and health benefits."Market Trends Drive DemandThe hot tub industry has experienced significant growth across Ontario, with sales increasing 40% since 2022 according to industry reports. Local demand in the Kingston-Brockville-Cornwall corridor has been particularly strong, driven by families creating outdoor living spaces and seeking stress relief through home wellness solutions."We're not just selling hot tubs anymore," explained a Polar Springs technician with over 12 years in the industry. "We're helping families invest in their health, their relationships, and their quality time together. The conversations we have with customers have completely changed – they understand the wellness benefits and want that experience at home."The weekend sale reflects broader market dynamics where manufacturers are offering attractive pricing to clear inventory before fall production cycles begin. Polar Springs has leveraged these industry conditions to pass savings directly to Eastern Ontario consumers.Comprehensive Service Beyond SalesWhat sets this event apart from typical hot tub sales is Polar Springs' comprehensive service approach. Each purchase includes large savings, site assessment, delivery coordination, installation support, and ongoing maintenance education. Their team of certified technicians provides warranty service and repairs, ensuring customers receive long-term value from their investment."Too many people buy hot tubs from retailers who disappear when problems arise," noted the company's service coordinator. "We stand behind everything we sell. When you buy from us, you're buying peace of mind."The company's service department handles everything from routine maintenance to emergency repairs throughout Eastern Ontario. Their technicians understand local water conditions, climate challenges, and building code requirements that affect hot tub performance and longevity.Event Logistics and AccessibilityLocated in Brockville at 1111 Development Drive (Corner of California Ave), the Brockville showroom provides easy access for customers throughout Eastern Ontario. The location sits approximately 45 minutes from Kingston, 60 minutes from Ottawa, and serves communities from Cornwall to Napanee.All three days Event hours are from 9 AM to 5 PM to accommodate working families and weekend shoppers. The showroom features live demonstrations, allowing customers to experience water features, seating configurations, and control systems before purchasing.Financing options are available oac. The company also offers trade-in evaluations for existing spas, making upgrades more affordable for current hot tub owners.Product Range and PricingThe 25 units on sale represent diverse price points and feature sets. Entry-level models start at just $3,900 with basic jets and standard heating systems while premium units include advanced water purification, smartphone controls, and therapeutic jet configurations.Expo models have been priced to clear out. New arrivals include the latest 2025 model features and energy-efficient designs that reduce operating costs by up to 30% compared to older units.Event InformationThe clearance sale runs Friday through Sunday, August 22-24, with all units priced to sell before the event concludes. Early arrival is recommended for the best selection across all price ranges.For more information, visit www.polarsprings.ca, call 613-572-2777, or visit the showroom at 1111 Development Drive, Brockville, Ontario.

