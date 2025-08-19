Anna Covert to Lead 'Mission-Driven Marketing: A Digital Marketing 101 Workshop' in Honolulu on August 21st

Anna Covert Logo ʻŌlelo Community Media Anna Covert, Author, Podcaster, Digital Marketer

Empowering Purpose-Driven Organizations with Practical Digital Marketing Strategies

I’m passionate about helping mission-led organizations step confidently into the digital arena. This workshop equips participants with practical tools to reflect their purpose—not just their profits.” — Anna Covert, Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned digital marketing strategist, author, and entrepreneur Anna Covert will lead an engaging and practical workshop, “ Mission-Driven Marketing: A Digital Marketing 101 Workshop ,” at ʻŌlelo Community Media on August 21st from 5:30 to 7:30 HST.This interactive two-hour session is designed for nonprofits, community organizations, and mission-driven small businesses seeking to elevate their online presence with ethical and effective marketing strategies. Attendees will learn how to:• Craft compelling, mission-aligned content• Identify and engage their ideal audience• Build more visible and impactful digital platforms• Embed foundational marketing tools and strategies — all without overwhelm“I’m passionate about helping mission-led organizations step confidently into the digital arena,” Covert said. “This workshop equips participants with practical tools that reflect their purpose—not just their profits.”Tickets are available through Eventbrite for $30, with a 50% discount offered to ʻŌlelo members (digital-marketing101.eventbrite.com, olelo.org). This opportunity also includes connections with like-minded peers and the chance to ask questions tailored to attendees’ organizational contexts.As the founder of Covert Communication, the largest digital marketing firm in Hawaii, Covert brings years of real-world marketing expertise, enriched by her leadership in Hawaii’s digital landscape, her Forbes Books best-seller, The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing, and her work across content, web strategy, and brand storytelling.SUMMARY OF EVENTWhat: Mission-Driven Marketing: A Digital Marketing 101 WorkshopWhen: Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 5:30 – 7:30pm HSTWhere: ʻŌlelo Community Media, 1122 Mapunapuna Street, Honolulu, HIFocus: Digital marketing fundamentals, content, audience buildingFor additional information, email engage@olelo.org or visit annacovert.comABOUT ʻŌLELO COMMUNITY MEDIAʻŌlelo Community Media is Oʻahu’s nonprofit community Public, Education, and Government (PEG) access provider, founded in 1989 to give residents a platform to share ideas and stories. Today, ʻŌlelo goes beyond cable airtime, offering access to cutting-edge technology, media training, and production facilities to create and distribute non-commercial programming across cable, online, and social media platforms. Through partnerships with schools, educators, and community organizations, ʻŌlelo empowers people of all ages to share their voices, engage in meaningful dialogue, and shape our collective future.ABOUT ANNA COVERTAnna Covert is the founder of Covert Communication, Hawaii’s leading digital marketing agency. With expertise in online marketing, branding, and business growth, she has helped countless companies scale their success. She is the author of The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing, a Forbes Books publication, and the host of The Covert Code Podcast, where she explores the latest trends in marketing and technology.ABOUT COVERT COMMUNICATION GROUP OF COMPANIESCovert Communication – Integrated Marketing. Helping brands extend their traditional marketing efforts online, providing innovative, results-driven, integrated digital solutions. Full agency services include branding, print, broadcast, collateral, public relations and, of course, website design/development, search, digital marketing, remarketing, social media, as well as API integration.Trusting Solar Calculator (Solar Wizard) – Solar calculator app that provides estimates of solar costs and savings for residential and commercial installations. Completely customizable, multi-languages, allows the inclusion of batteries, EVs, UTM tracking, and financing options.Arial Impacts – Customized postcards showing homeowners solar on their roof with the estimated savings. Solar companies can target all possible homeowners with their sales proposition.Reatium.io – An open-source web platform.MANA – Software to save time and money. In Hawaiian MANA means power. The mission is to connect application programming interfaces through custom code without the use of Zapier or third-party services.

