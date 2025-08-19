Treasure Chest Drop Ship Now Offers Comprehensive FedEx® Services in Macon, GA

FedEx at Treasure Chest

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Chest Drop Ship, conveniently located at 111 Lower Elm Street, Macon, Georgia, is excited to announce that it now offers full FedEx services, reinforcing its reputation as Macon’s leading one-stop shipping solution for individuals and businesses alike.

Expanding Shipping Capabilities with FedEx

As an official FedEx Authorized ShipCenter®, Treasure Chest Drop Ship now offers customers access to FedEx’s suite of shipping services, including FedEx Express®, FedEx Ground®, and FedEx International®. Whether sending local packages or shipping overseas, residents and businesses can rely on faster, more flexible, and trusted service.

FedEx Local

Why Choose Treasure Chest Drop Ship for FedEx Shipping?

Convenient drop-off and packing — customers can bring pre-packaged and labeled items or take advantage of expert packing services and shipping supplies available on-site.

International expertise — assistance with customs documentation makes global shipping smoother and stress-free.

Reliable pick-up times — the store maintains consistent FedEx carrier pick-up schedules, ensuring timely dispatch of Express and Ground shipments.

One Location, Multiple Solutions

With this enhancement, Treasure Chest Drop Ship offers unparalleled convenience by integrating FedEx services alongside its existing offerings such as:

USPS, UPS, and DHL drop-offs

Custom packing for art, electronics, antiques, and oversized items

Custom box making and supplies

Digital mailbox & mailbox rentals

Document shredding, Notary Public services, and printing

All delivered with a commitment to friendly, professional service under one roof.

About Treasure Chest Drop Ship

Located at 111 Lower Elm Street, Macon, GA 31206, Treasure Chest Drop Ship is the region’s premier full-service packing and shipping center. Open Monday through Saturday, 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, the business supports a vast range of client needs, from fragile antique shipping to international logistics and business services.

For more information, please visit macontreasurechestdropship.com or call 478-200-7798.

