George Mason University College of Public Health becomes first in Virginia to earn CEPH accreditation

Milestone demonstrates the college’s commitment to expanding opportunities for students and strengthening public health across Virginia and the nation.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Mason University’s College of Public Health has been awarded accreditation from the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH), becoming the first and only college of public health in Virginia to earn this standard for excellence.

CEPH, the accrediting body for public health schools and programs, rigorously assesses institutions to ensure they meet the highest standards for academic excellence and real-world impact. This accreditation affirms that George Mason University's public health programs provide the comprehensive, interdisciplinary training essential for cultivating the next generation of leaders in vital fields such as community health, epidemiology, global health, health policy, and health services research.

“At George Mason, we are committed to tackling society’s most urgent and complex public health challenges. The CEPH accreditation affirms the strength of our research and academic programs and reflects our promise to prepare graduates who are ready to lead, serve, and make an immediate impact,” said George Mason Provost Jim Antony.

“This accreditation exemplifies the important, interprofessional work our students and faculty do every day for public health in Virginia and beyond," said Melissa J. Perry, inaugural dean of the college. "We're incredibly proud to lead the way as the state's first CEPH-accredited college of public health, ensuring our graduates are exceptionally prepared for the workforce to tackle today's most urgent health challenges.”

As a leader in interprofessional public health, George Mason University's College of Public Health advances research and community partnerships across Virginia. Its faculty and students actively collaborate with state agencies, health care systems, and community organizations to improve the health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities. Areas of focus include: prevention and treatment of infectious and chronic diseases, environmental health and climate change, nutrition, violence, mental and behavioral health, and health informatics and health technologies.

“I commend George Mason University’s College of Public Health for earning full accreditation to advance its work in crucial issue areas such as infectious diseases, mental health, opioid misuse, aging, the well-being of health care workers, and so much more,” said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va), a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

The college is comprised of the departments of Global and Community Health, Health Administration and Policy, Nutrition and Food Studies, and Social Work, and the School of Nursing. This innovative interdisciplinary approach ensures that advancements in research and practice quickly become actionable strategies, directly influencing public policy, informing program development, and improving health in Virginia and around the world.

CEPH accreditation marks a significant achievement for the university and further reinforces the value of students’ education, fortifies community partnerships, and underscores the university’s leadership in forging a healthier, prosperous, and more resilient future for Virginia. George Mason was recently named to the highest tier of Opportunity Colleges and Universities by the Carnegie Foundation and the American Council on Education in recognition of the university’s commitment to accessibility, return on investment, and upward mobility.

For more information, visit publichealth.gmu.edu.

###

About George Mason University

George Mason University is Virginia’s largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., George Mason enrolls more than 40,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. George Mason has grown rapidly over the past half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity, and commitment to accessibility. In 2023, the university launched Mason Now: Power the Possible, a one-billion-dollar comprehensive campaign to support student success, research, innovation, community, and stewardship. Learn more at gmu.edu.

About the College of Public Health at George Mason University

George Mason University’s College of Public Health (CPH)—the first college of public health in Virginia—enrolls more than 1,900 undergraduate and 1,300 graduate students in its nationally recognized programs, including five undergraduate degrees, seven master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees, and 10 graduate certificate programs. The college is comprised of the Departments of Global and Community Health, Health Administration and Policy, Nutrition and Food Studies, and Social Work, and the School of Nursing. The CPH faculty conducts integrated research that seeks to understand the complex factors that influence individual and population health and well-being across the lifespan. With more than 500 partners, CPH serves the community and engages its students through research, practice, and clinical care. CPH is home to the Lab for Immersive Technologies and Simulation, the only research center of its kind to be accredited by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare.

