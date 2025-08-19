Artelize Launches AI-Driven Audience Growth Platform to Tackle Performing Arts 'Reality Gap'

Artelize unveils an AI-driven platform helping cultural venues boost visibility, ticket sales & audience engagement worldwide

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry that has spent decades talking about “audience engagement” while clinging to outdated methods, Copenhagen-based startup Artelize is taking a bold, data-driven step forward.Founded by former opera professionals and tech entrepreneurs, Artelize offers the first AI-powered audience growth platform built specifically for cultural venues, performers, and arts institutions bringing the same level of precision, automation, and insight to live performance that e-commerce giants have enjoyed for years.“We’re not just solving a visibility problem,” said Sune Hjerrild, Co-founder and CEO of Artelize. “The audience is out there the real challenge is that too many organizations are still building their growth strategies on a reality that no longer exists. We’ve built a platform that understands the business of performance today, not ten years ago.”From Opera Stage to AI StageHjerrild knows the problem first-hand. As a former opera singer, he’s seen how passionate teams work tirelessly to fill seats but often without the tools to reach, convert, and keep modern audiences.Alongside co-founders Paola Cacciatori, Jan Pilgaard Carlsen, and Vlad Poliakov, the team has spent years speaking with over 500 arts organizations to design technology that fits the realities of small cultural teams: high creativity, limited bandwidth, and the constant pressure to do more with less.“We’re building what we wish we’d had when we were on stage,” added Cacciatori. “And we’re proving that AI doesn’t replace human connection it amplifies it.”A $60 Billion Opportunity Hidden in Plain SightThe global live performance sector loses more than $60 billion every year to low discoverability, scattered data, and outdated marketing tools. Artelize’s solution includes:Real-time indexing of over 2 million monetizable event pagesSelf-updating artist and event profilesAudience segmentation and CRM-style insightsPlug-and-play analytics dashboardsScalable tools for small teams without in-house tech capacityEarly adopters such as San Diego Opera, Bay Philharmonic, and Fort Worth Opera report significant ticket sales increases and higher audience visibility.“Artelize had already sold more tickets for us than the cost of the subscription; it was a no-brainer,” said Matthew E. Graber, CMO of San Diego Opera.Built for What’s NextBy 2028, Artelize aims to serve over 2,600 paying users, track hundreds of thousands of live events, and attract more than 3 million monthly visitors. The company’s roadmap includes dynamic ticketing, fan-driven fundraising, and AI-generated marketing campaigns tools that give small arts organizations the marketing power of major entertainment brands.Carlsen, CPO and co-founder, frames the ambition clearly:“We want to be the IMDb and Shopify of live events bringing structure, insight, and growth to one of the world’s most important cultural sectors.”About ArtelizeArtelize is a Denmark-based SaaS platform built for the live events industry . Focused on discoverability, retention, and revenue growth, it offers AI-powered tools for performers, venues, and producers worldwide. With operations in Europe, North America, and plans to expand into Asia, Artelize is reshaping how the performing arts thrive in a digital-first world.Visit www.artelize.com or contact sune@artelize.com to learn more or schedule a demo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.