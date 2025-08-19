Submit Release
ID Plans Launches ID Inspect iOS App — First to Combine CRE Inspections and Work Orders

New iOS app eliminates inefficiencies by combining inspections and work order management in one powerful mobile platform for CRE teams.

In CRE, time is money. Every day a maintenance issue lingers puts revenue and tenant relationships at risk. ID Inspect lets property teams act in real time — a direct boost to the bottom line.”
— Tom Perchinsky, CRO
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID Plans, the commercial real estate industry’s leading provider of property technology solutions, today announced the launch of its ID Inspect mobile app for iOS — the first of its kind to seamlessly integrate inspections and work order management into a single, powerful mobile platform.

Built from the ground up for property teams, ID Inspect eliminates the inefficiencies of juggling multiple systems by enabling users to:
• Identify an issue during an inspection and instantly create a corresponding work order
• Assign, track, and update work orders in real time, directly from the field
• Access accurate property data instantly—without toggling between platforms or waiting until they’re back in the office

The result? Faster resolution times, lower operational costs, improved tenant satisfaction, and ultimately — stronger NOI for property owners and operators.

Why It Matters:
• Protects and grows revenue by accelerating maintenance turnaround and improving tenant retention.
• Reduces operating costs by streamlining workflows and eliminating manual platform switching.
• Improves decision-making through real-time, field-verified data.

Unlike other CRE platforms that separate inspections and work order management into different systems, or even different apps, ID Inspect delivers a true mobile-first, end-to-end workflow. This sets a new industry benchmark for operational efficiency and technology ROI.

The ID Inspect mobile app for iOS is available now in the App Store.

About ID Plans
For over 20 years, ID Plans has been the technology partner of choice for the commercial real estate industry. From field-verified property data to tenant engagement tools, ID Plans empowers property teams nationwide to unlock operational clarity, reduce portfolio friction, and drive measurable revenue growth.

Austan Palmer Preuett
ID Plans
+1 866-930-1667
