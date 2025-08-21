Lorna Whiston Malaysia Introduces Premium Before- and After-School Care for Primary Students in Petaling Jaya

Lorna Whiston proudly announces the launch of its premium before- and after-school care programme (“day care”), which began operations in July at Petaling Jaya.

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After returning to Malaysia in April 2025, Lorna Whiston — backed by 45 years of trusted Singapore heritage in education — proudly announces the launch of its premium before- and after-school care programme (“day care”), which began operations in July 2025 at SS2, Petaling Jaya. Designed for parents seeking exceptional care, personalised academic support, and a warm, nurturing environment, the programme caters to primary school children ages 7–12. A true home away from home, it combines trusted educational values with a caring space where children can thrive academically and emotionally.

Unlike typical day care centres that may focus heavily on academics, Lorna Whiston’s programme strikes the perfect balance between academic support and holistic well-being. Children enjoy a safe and engaging environment where they can complete homework with guidance, receive subject-specific support in English, Mandarin, Bahasa Melayu, and other core subjects — all without the pressure of an overly rigid, exam-driven approach. The childcare centre also provides nutritious daily meals and convenient transportation services, giving parents a complete, stress-free solution.

Elizabeth Lim, Principal of Lorna Whiston Day Care, says:

“Our goal is to make every child feel at home the moment they walk through our doors. Yes, we support them academically, but just as importantly, we give them the space to rest, explore, and grow into confident, happy learners. Parents can head home each evening knowing their child has been cared for, guided, and truly understood.”

While many academic-focused centres prioritise intensive drilling and a high-pressure learning environment, Lorna Whiston’s day care takes a different approach. Our philosophy is that children learn best when they feel safe, and supported — and that every child is different, with their own pace, strengths, and needs. We combine structured academic guidance with a calm, encouraging atmosphere, tailoring our support to suit each learner. This balance ensures students not only keep up with their studies but also enjoy their after-school hours, building confidence, developing a genuine love for learning, and returning home happy and refreshed.

This launch comes at a pivotal time for Malaysian families navigating the challenges of early education. Many parents want to ensure strong language skills in English, Mandarin, and Bahasa Melayu. However, helping with homework — particularly in subjects where parents may not be familiar with the syllabus or language — can be a challenge.

With the rise of dual-income households, parents often want to return home to a relaxed evening, spending quality time with their children instead of worrying about unfinished homework or upcoming tests. Lorna Whiston’s day care bridges this gap by combining targeted homework assistance and test preparation with a calm, encouraging atmosphere that reduces stress for both children and parents.

Strategically located in SS2, Petaling Jaya, near SJK(C) Puay Chai 1 & 2, Yuk Chai, and Chung Hwa, the centre provides a primarily Mandarin-speaking environment tailored for SJKC students. Alongside this, children have access to Lorna Whiston’s English Enrichment classes, based on the Singapore MOE syllabus and taught by native English-speaking educators — ensuring a strong English foundation, especially for families planning a future transition to international or private schools. Other core subjects are taught by qualified trilingual teachers, so each child receives expert academic support in the most effective language for learning.

Looking ahead, Lorna Whiston’s day care will partner with external enrichment providers for on-site programmes, giving parents added convenience, and in future plans to welcome students from Sekolah Kebangsaan, private, and international schools — offering the same premium academic and pastoral support in a warm, nurturing environment.

Designed by the owner who is also a parent to two young children (ages 5 and 8), the centre’s premium facilities combine comfort, safety, and engaging learning spaces — creating a genuine “home away from home” where children can grow academically, socially, and emotionally.

About Lorna Whiston Malaysia

Lorna Whiston Malaysia is part of the renowned Lorna Whiston group, an educational institution with over 45 years of heritage in Singapore and more than 75,000 alumni worldwide. Known for its innovative teaching approaches and commitment to English language mastery, Lorna Whiston has nurtured generations of confident, capable students across Southeast Asia.

For more information or to arrange a visit, parents can contact Lorna Whiston Malaysia directly.

