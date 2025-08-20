NTOCC DC Summit Unites Leaders to Create First-Ever Transitions of Care Roadmap and to Launch New Podcast, 'The Relay'

NTOCC DC Summit Set for September 16, 2025, Will Build A National Roadmap for Safer Care Transitions. Learn more at www.ntocc.org

NTOCC DC Summit Sept. 16 will unite healthcare leaders to build first-ever national Transitions of Care Roadmap and launch a new podcast, "The Relay".

This Summit was created because talk isn’t enough. Patients are suffering, not from lack of innovation, but from lack of coordination. This not just a Summit, we’re building the blueprint for change.” — Jackie Vance, NTOCC President

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NTOCC DC Summit Set for September 16, 2025, Will Build The First-Ever National Roadmap for Safer Care Transitions — and Launch a New Podcast “ The Relay ” This is not just another healthcare summit — attendees will have a seat at this table and work to co-create real solutions, in real time.The National Transitions of Care Coalition (NTOCC) is proud to announce its highly anticipated DC Summit, taking place September 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The event will convene leading clinicians, pharmacists, policymakers, patient advocates, and healthcare system innovators for an interactive, full-day working session aimed at tackling one of healthcare’s most critical and neglected issues: transitions of care.Dr. Shari Ling, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), will deliver a powerful keynote on the national landscape of transitions of care, highlighting the challenges, opportunities, and policy priorities that shape how patients move safely and effectively between healthcare settings.What makes this Summit different? Every session is participatory. This isn’t a passive conference — it’s a collaborative forum designed to build the first-ever national Roadmap for Transitions of Care Reform in real time, with input from the very people doing the work on the ground.“We created this Summit because talk isn’t enough. Patients are suffering — not from lack of innovation, but from lack of coordination,” said Jackie Vance, RNC, BSN, CDONA/LTC, FACDONA, IP-BC, CDP, LBBP, DPN, President of the National Transitions of Care Coalition. “This is a room full of doers. Every voice matters, and every session is designed to move us from intention to action. We’re not just attending a Summit — we’re building the blueprint for change.”“We are done discussing the problem,” said Cheri Lattimer, RN, BSN, Executive Director of NTOCC. “This Summit is about breaking silos, confronting what’s not working, and co-creating real solutions with the people who are living these transitions every day.”Summit Agenda Highlights – September 16, 2025*Keynote: Dr. Shari Ling, CMS Deputy Chief Medical Officer, on the national landscape of transitions of care*Live Case Studies from Mayo Clinic, Avant Institute, Emory Healthcare, Frederick Health, and others*Interactive Policy Discussion with The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine and public policy leaders.*Workshop with Harvard’s Dr. Terrence O’Malley on digital coordination and standards*Real-time Roadmap Session: “Closing the Gaps” moderated by. Norris Turner — synthesizing collective insights into an actionable post-summit strategy*Panel on Pharmacy's Role in TOC with leaders from ASCP and Emory Healthcare*Value-Based Care Roundtable with Stephen Buslovich and Ceptor Consulting*Each session is designed for hands-on engagement — with real-time polling, working lunch, and structured conversations to ensure every attendee is a contributor, not just a listener.The Relay Podcast to Debut at the Summit via YouTube, Spotify & MoreAs part of its mission to amplify voices and elevate real-world solutions, NTOCC will launch its new podcast, The Relay, from the DC Summit. Hosted by Val Emmons, NTOCC’s Vice President of Communications & Government Affairs, the show will spotlight the breakdowns, innovations, and stories that define the patient journey between care settings.“Care transitions are a relay race— and the baton keeps getting dropped,” said Host Val Emmons. “This podcast is about awareness and urgency. We are lifting the veil and igniting change.” The debut episode will be recorded live at the Summit, featuring exclusive interviews and attendee insights. Full episodes will be available on YouTube, Spotify, and other major platforms.Event DetailsDate: Tuesday, September 16, 2025Time: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM ETLocation: Assn. of the U.S. Army's (AUSA) GENERAL GORDON R. SULLIVAN Conference & Event Center 2425 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VARegistration, full agenda, and sponsorship opportunities available at: https://www.ntocc.org/washington-dc-summit-1 About NTOCCThe National Transitions of Care Coalition is a nonprofit organization committed to improving patient outcomes and safety by transforming how patients move across care settings. Through advocacy, education, and coalition building, NTOCC equips healthcare professionals and systems to close the gaps in care thatContact: Val EmmonsVice President, Communications & Government AffairsNational Transitions of Care Coalition (NTOCC)valemmons@gmail.comP:( 501) 712-8686

