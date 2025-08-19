High School Bass Fishing Seminar on September 3 at Bass Pro Shops

CONTACT:

Kyle Glencross, NHFG: 603-271-3212

Jeffrey T. Collins, NHIAA Executive Director: 603-228-8671

August 19, 2025

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) will hold a High School Bass Fishing Seminar from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 3 at Bass Pro Shops, 2 Commerce Drive in Hooksett. All student athletes, coaches, and athletic directors participating in high school bass fishing tournament activities are encouraged to attend. The event will feature presentations by local bass tournament anglers on topics ranging from fall bass-fishing techniques to tournament fishing tactics. All students attending will have an opportunity to receive complimentary tackle and baits.

Please RSVP by Tuesday, September 2, to kyle.glencross@wildlife.nh.gov and include “NHIAA Bass Tournament Seminar” in the subject line and the number of people attending in the email.

“Being able to connect young anglers with tournament bass fishing, conservation, and time outdoors is always a rewarding experience, and I hope that the sport becomes a life-long activity for many of them,” said Kyle Glencross, who coordinates the NH Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program. Glencross serves on the NHIAA Bass Fishing Committee and provides logistical and volunteer support for the event.

Organized high school bass fishing in New Hampshire is a coordinated effort between the NHIAA and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, with support from NH B.A.S.S. Nation. High school bass tournaments include a strong educational component. Teams have adult mentors who teach them about New Hampshire’s aquatic resources and the responsibility that goes along with being an angler.

NHIAA is a private not-for-profit organization that has served as the leader in high school athletics for its member schools in New Hampshire since 1947. The student bass fishing tournament mirrors the NHIAA goals of adding sports that will have life-long appeal to student athletes and providing more sports that are coed and inclusive to all populations within our schools.

To learn more about the Lets Go Fishing program, visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/learn-fish-lets-go-fishing-program.