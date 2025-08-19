Hurricane Erin Impacts Coastal Areas

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers as Hurricane Erin is expected to produce potentially dangerous high surf, rip currents, coastal flooding and beach erosion along parts of the East Coast. Although the hurricane is not expected to make a direct landfall in New York State, coastal areas are forecasted to have impacts due to the storm’s size and strength. A High Surf Advisory is now in effect Wednesday through Thursday for all Atlantic Ocean beaches and will likely need to be extended. Ocean seas are likely to build 11 to 15 feet and localized minor coastal flooding is possible during the high tides Wednesday night into Friday morning. The risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents for Atlantic Ocean beaches will increase Tuesday night and continue into Friday morning before tapering off into the weekend. Widespread areas of dune erosion are also likely during the Thursday night to Friday morning timeframe.

“As Hurricane Erin passes the East Coast, I am asking all New Yorkers to prepare for the possibility of dangerous conditions along our beaches and coastal cities and towns,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers are no strangers to hurricanes — that is why I’m urging those living in areas that may be impacted to stay safe and exercise caution until the hurricane tapers off later this week.”

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Hurricane Erin to track north through Wednesday and then turn north-eastward between the US East Coast and Bermuda as a large and powerful hurricane during the mid to late week period. New Yorkers can continue to follow the latest official forecast information from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “The Atlantic’s first hurricane of the season is here, and while Erin won’t make direct landfall in New York, it’s important that New Yorkers are aware that coastal areas could experience dangerous rip currents and coastal flooding. Make a plan, monitor your local forecast and stay safe.”

For a complete listing of weather alerts and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov.

Tropical Storm Safety Tips for New Yorkers

Take the following steps to ensure you and your loved ones are protected:

Develop a household disaster plan and know how to always contact family members. Identify an out-of-town friend or family member to be the “emergency family contact” and make certain all family members have the contact info.

Designate an emergency meeting spot — a familiar location where family can meet if the residence cannot be accessed.

Know hurricane and storm risks in your community.

If you live near coastal areas, learn about your area's storm surge history and your community's warning signals and evacuation plans, including safe routes inland and the location of official shelters.

Know where to relocate pets during a storm — most shelters will not allow pets.

Keep the following supplies on-hand:

-Enough non-perishable food and water supplies for 10 days.

-Battery-operated radios and flashlights and an ample supply of batteries.

-A first aid kit with a supply of medicines.

-Important documents: Insurance policies, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, etc. in a waterproof container.

-Cash, checkbook, credit cards and ATM cards.

-An emergency contact list of people and organizations who may need to be called: schools, doctors, providers and insurance contacts.

Take the following preventative measures:

-Obtain and store materials, such as plywood, necessary to properly secure your home.

-Repair loose and clear clogged rain gutters and down spouts.

-Secure or bring inside lawn furniture and other loose, lightweight objects such as garbage cans and garden tools that could become projectiles in high winds. Also keep trees and shrubbery trimmed of dead wood.

-Review insurance policies to determine extent of coverage before a storm strikes.

-Determine where to move boats in an emergency.

-Be aware of local weather conditions by listening to National Weather Service broadcasts on NOAA Weather Radio and reports from local television and radio stations.

-Know how to turn off the power, heat and water at home.

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

