Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Financial Relief for Businesses Impacted by Dragon Bravo and White Sage Fires

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced that financial relief is available to Arizona businesses affected by the Dragon Bravo and White Sage Fires. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) issued an Administrative Declaration of Economic Injury Disaster for Arizona, allowing eligible businesses and private nonprofits located in the declared disaster area to obtain low-interest loans through SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

Eligible businesses in Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo, and Yavapai counties and Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe, Havasupai Tribe, Hualapai Tribe, and San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe can apply for assistance here.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of Arizona’s economy,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Recent wildfires have taken a devastating toll on North Rim communities and businesses, creating financial hardship and putting livelihoods in jeopardy. Arizonans who work hard and provide jobs to our neighbors should know that we have their back. That’s why we are unlocking critical financial support to help our businesses recover and keep Arizona workers and families strong. I’m grateful to the U.S. Small Business Administration for their support.”

The announcement follows Governor Hobbs’ meetings with federal officials at the Dragon Bravo Fire Incident Command Post and in Washington, DC, where she advocated for stronger federal coordination to contain the fire and called for resources to support economic recovery efforts.

Currently, the White Sage Fire is 95% contained, and the Dragon Bravo Fire is 62% contained.