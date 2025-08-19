Rosamaria Rago Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Transforming Pain into Purpose

FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosamaria Rago, founder of RISE Mind Body Fitness, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how faith, resilience, and a devoted mind-body practice have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Rago explores the power of turning pain into purpose, and breaks down how self-compassion, faith, and community can drive lasting change.“I have turned my pain into purpose, and my purpose has become my brand,” said Rago.Rosamaria’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/rosamaria-rago

