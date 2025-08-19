August 19, 2025 - Portsmouth Felon Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison After Latest Firearm Conviction
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Portsmouth Felon Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison After Latest Firearm Conviction
NORFOLK, Va. – A Portsmouth man was sentenced today to four years and five months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, in Norfolk on Feb. 16, 2024, Norfolk Police and Portsmouth Police performed a traffic stop and arrested Joshaua Sheimel Anderson, 25, on outstanding warrants. Detectives conducted a search of Anderson’s backpack and located a handgun equipped with a machine gun conversion device and a 31-round extended magazine. They also recovered over a pound and a half of suspected marijuana, multiple jars of suspected THC wax, and over $2,200.
Prior to this offense, Anderson had been convicted of grand larceny, felony eluding, hit and run, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. As a previously convicted felon, Anderson cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition.
Erik S. Siebert, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Anthony A. Spotswood, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division; Jason S. Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia; and Stephen Jenkins, Chief of Portsmouth Police, made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc W. West, an Assistant Attorney General with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, prosecuted the case.
This press release is also available on the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Virginia's website here.
