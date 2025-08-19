Governor Dan McKee, DEM warn of high surf and rip currents from Hurricane Erin

Published on Tuesday, August 19, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) advise the public to exercise caution along shoreline areas and beaches due to dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents as Hurricane Erin passes offshore southern New England. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high surf and rip current advisory and dangerous conditions are expected to affect southern facing beaches Tuesday through Friday. DEM urges the public to use caution along shoreline areas until the hazardous conditions pass.

The storm will produce powerful waves that will break larger and farther onshore, creating hazards for boaters, beachgoers, anglers, and onlookers. Do not stand on rocky coastal areas and stay far away from areas where waves might splash over. These waves can easily sweep a person into the water from what seems like a safe viewing area.

DEM is monitoring state beach conditions closely. Beachgoers should stay close to lifeguards, listen to safety announcements, and pay attention to the beach warning flags. Staff will update flags at state beaches throughout the week as conditions change and implement swimming restrictions as needed. Learn more at www.riparks.ri.gov/beachsafety.

Boaters should safely moor vessels and secure paddlecraft. Loose boats trigger emergency searches that divert resources and put first responders at risk.

Rhode Islanders are encouraged to monitor NWS Boston for updates on the forecast. For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.