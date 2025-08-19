Osaka Foundation Launches the Love All: A Benefit for Haiti in New York City

Quality education for underprivileged

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naomi Osaka , Former Number 1 Ranked Tennis Player in the World and Four-Time Grand Slam Winner, Will Attend Along with Wyclef Jean and DJ Michaël BrunEvent to Raise Funds for Osaka Foundation ’s Critical Programs Supporting Education, Community Development, and Ecological Awareness in HaitiThe Osaka Foundation is excited to announce its “Love All: A Benefit for Haiti 2025,” an exclusive event aimed at raising awareness and funds for its extensive efforts to improve lives in Haiti. This marks the Osaka Foundation’s first U.S. event and promises to be a memorable and impactful occasion attended by the Osaka family, including Naomi Osaka, along with other professional athletes, celebrities, philanthropists, and leaders from the Haitian community.The event is scheduled for Thursday, August 21, 2025, at the renowned Le Rock, located at 45 Rockefeller Place. Hosted by James Beard award-winning restaurateurs Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson, the event will begin with a cocktail reception at 6:30 PM, followed by a program featuring a special performance by music icon DJ Michaël Brun, as well as a live auction. The live auction will feature unique items, including a 30-minute hitting session with Naomi Osaka, signed tennis racquets and memorabilia from top-ranked tennis players, and unique sports, food, and travel packages. All proceeds from the auction and the event will directly support the Osaka Foundation’s mission to improve living conditions and opportunities for the people of Haiti.Sponsorship opportunities are available as well as branding options at the event and in event materials.For more information, please contact Astic Productions at info@asticproductions.comAbout the Osaka FoundationThe Osaka Foundation is a secular, non-political, and non-profit organization dedicated to the holistic empowerment of Haitian youth. Our mission is to work for the well-being and capacity building of the Haitian population, especially children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds, through effective action in the priority areas of intervention: education, sports education, community development, and ecological awareness. Its main headquarters is located in Morne Ogé, in the first communal section of Jacmel, in southeastern Haiti. For more information go to www.centreioa.org

