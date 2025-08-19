City announces new online affordable housing dashboard

The City of Lawrence announces a new affordable housing dashboard that shows real-time progress toward the City’s affordable housing goals. The goals, which were adopted by the Affordable Housing Advisory Board and Lawrence City Commission – and are included in the county-wide A Place For Everyone plan to end chronic homelessness, include:

Increase the supply of permanently affordable homeownership units and affordable rental units for households at or below 80% AMI (Area Median Income)

Increase accessibility in affordable housing

Increase home repair assistance to households at or below 80% AMI

Increase housing stability for households in unstable housing situations

The dashboard is broken out into three tabs focused on housing stabilization projects, new affordable housing projects, and a map of where affordable housing developments are located in Lawrence.

“This is a simple way for anyone in the community to see our progress on affordable housing,” said Lea Roselyn, Affordable Housing Administrator, City of Lawrence. “We want our community to see that affordable housing is not just about building new housing developments; we also support housing affordability through housing stabilization programs, including home repairs, vouchers, accessibility modifications and more.”

The dashboard is phase one of an updated online presence for affordable housing. Next up is a new webpage with summaries on projects supported by the affordable housing trust fund. Until then, summaries of affordable housing trust fund projects from the past two years are available in PDFs on the City website (under the “Past Affordable Housing Trust Fund Projects” heading).

2026 Affordable Housing Trust Fund Applications Open

The City of Lawrence is currently accepting applications for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Applications must be submitted electronically to Lea Roselyn, lroselyn@lawrenceks.org, by 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Applications must be sent as either Word documents or a PDF document saved directly from the Word application. Please note: Scanned PDFs are not accepted and will be returned to the applicant.

Find more details about the application process on our website and in the Notice of Funding Opportunity document.

. . .

Supporting affordable housing development and access is a vital part of the City’s commitment to the A Place for Everyone plan to reach functional zero with homelessness. In our continuing efforts to provide all people in Lawrence with access to housing choice with affordability, the City of Lawrence has a strong commitment to expanding affordable housing across all Lawrence neighborhoods as well as a commitment to affirmatively furthering fair housing, sustainable building practices, and housing that remains affordable in perpetuity.

