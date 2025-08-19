Minister Blade Nzimande: Third International Conference on Earth and Enviromental Sciences

Programme director,

Honourable Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Thamsanqa Ntuli, Mphemba,

Prof Xoliswa Mtose, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Zululand,

Prof Peiyue Li, Chang’an University, People’s Republic of China,

Prof Vetrimurugan Elumalai, SARChi Chair and Head of the Department of Hydrology, University of Zululand,

The executive management of the University of Zululand and Chang’an University,

Members of the organising committee of the 2025 International Conference on Earth and Environmental Sciences,

Scientists and academics,

Policy makers and experts,

Industry leaders,

Civil society actors from across the world,

Delegates from various countries,

Students,

Ladies and gentlemen:

Thank you for the honour of inviting me to address this prestigious event – the 3rd International Conference on Earth and Environmental Sciences.

Let me start by congratulating the University of Zululand and Chang’an University for conceptualising this conference series. I am a strong advocate for the deliberate development of the research capacity of our historically disadvantaged institutions, and for them to be at the centre of knowledge production in our country and the world.

As I have said elsewhere, one of the fundamental challenges facing the scientific community today is the imbalance in the world system of knowledge production, with all the implications thereof in terms of the biases of the current knowledge production.

While we value collaboration, we do not want our historically disadvantaged universities to be comfortable with simply being consumers of knowledge that others produce. Universities on the African continent must make their own distinct contribution to the global knowledge project.

This is particularly important for our call for the development of a sovereign research and development agenda for Africa, within which our historically black universities must play a prominent role.

Let me also express our gratitude to Chang’an University for their willingness to partner with the University of Zululand, and for their role in nurturing this partnership from a collaboration between two universities to what has truly become a respected global conference.

The collaboration between the University of Zululand and Chang’an University underscores the value of international cooperation among higher education institutions, and it is also testament to our country’s solid and long-standing relationship with the People’s Republic of China.

The global context

As you may be aware, the world faces what is now described as the “triple planetary crisis” of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. There is an unparalleled peak in climate-related crises, and no continent is unaffected.

We are increasingly witnessing life-threatening heatwaves, floods, disappearing species, and severe pressures on water and ecosystems. Pollution is escalating as air, water and soil are contaminated. Biodiversity is in peril, and critical life-sustaining resources on earth are under threat. Without prompt, well-coordinated action, the outcomes for future generations will be devastating.

The African context

The 2023 State of the Climate in Africa Report of the World Meteorological Organisation observes that Africa bears an exceptionally heavy burden from climate change and disproportionately high costs for essential adaptation. On average, African countries are losing 2–5% of GDP, and many are diverting up to 9% of their budgets to respond to climate extremes.

It further observes that, in sub-Saharan Africa, the cost of adaptation is estimated at between US$30–50 billion annually over the next decade, or 2–3% of the region’s GDP. By 2030, up to 118 million extremely poor people (living on less than US$1.90 per day) will be exposed to drought, floods, and extreme heat in Africa, if adequate response measures are not put in place.

The South African context

As South Africa, we are facing similar environmental challenges. Our country is experiencing the acceleration of rising temperatures, extreme heat, droughts, and water shortages. We are already a water-scarce country, and climate change is worsening this situation.

We are also experiencing more frequent and intense storms, resulting in unusually heavy flooding in some areas. These shocks impose severe challenges to agricultural productivity and therefore African food sovereignty.

Farmers are struggling to cope with shifting weather patterns, droughts, extreme heat, and irregular rainfall. This threatens both the safety and livelihoods of citizens, especially those living in agricultural-dependent rural settings, where biodiversity underpins survival.

DSTI’s response to environmental challenges

In response to these challenges, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) has put in place a number of science, technology, and innovation instruments to enable research, development, and state capacity.

Some of our interventions include the following:

We have developed a Science Mission on Global Change and Biodiversity Science, built over two decades of sustained funding, capitalising on our geographical advantages. Programmes under this mission include the South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON); Alliance for Collaboration on Climate and Earth Systems Science (ACCESS); the Centre for Global Change (CGC) based at rural universities; and the South African Risk and Vulnerability Atlas (SARVA). A cross-cutting Science Mission focusing on the Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Societal Grand Challenge, currently at conceptualisation stage, prioritises climate change due to its cross-cutting impact. These Science Missions form an integral part of our Decadal Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation, and intersect with various research and observational work. Research enablers include the South African Research Infrastructure Roadmap (SARIR), which comprises thirteen research infrastructure platforms such as the National Equipment Programme (NEP), South African Research Chair Initiative (SARChi), and Centres of Excellence (CoEs). We maintain strong collaboration with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, focusing on atmospheric pollution, marine and coastal studies, natural resource management, and evidence-based policy.

South Africa also participates in global platforms such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the United Nations Convention on Combating Desertification (UNCCD), and the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (UNCBD).

Together with the National Research Foundation and the University of Mpumalanga, we are preparing to host the 6th Global Change National Conference from 1–4 December this year.

These interventions are aligned to the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Conclusion

A better understanding of the functioning of and threats to our ecological systems is crucial for protecting and sustainably using natural assets for future generations, while also driving inclusive economic development.

We believe science, technology and innovation must play a vanguard role in shaping this transformation. Governments in Africa and the developing world must increasingly embrace science-based decision-making.

This is why I am impressed by the scope of your conference themes, and particularly encouraged by the involvement of students who are presenting. This aligns with our Department’s goal of significantly increasing the number of young, black and women scientists in senior academic and research positions.

We see this conference as an opportunity to generate new research, data, modelling tools, and resilient technologies that will prevent environmental calamities and save lives. It also has the potential to promote interdisciplinary dialogue, community involvement, capacity building, and global partnerships.

Most importantly, this conference highlights Africa’s research excellence. On behalf of the South African government, I wish you a productive and successful conference and look forward to the outcomes of your deliberations.

