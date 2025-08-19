Code:ART 2025 Festival Set to Light Up Downtown Palo Alto

Palo Alto Public Art Logo

Free, Interactive Media Art Festival Features Immersive Installations and Nightly Projection Artworks

Code:ART invites everyone to experience Palo Alto in a new light. From glowing alleyways to sound-reactive sculptures, the festival celebrates the power of creativity to transform everyday spaces.” — Elise DeMarzo, Director, Palo Alto Public Art Program

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From October 16–25, 2025, downtown Palo Alto will be transformed into a dynamic playground of light, sound, and imagination when the Code:ART 2025 festival, produced by the City of Palo Alto Public Art Program , returns for its fourth edition.Code:ART reimagines the city’s downtown streets, plazas, and alleyways into a luminous landscape. The festival launches with five site-specific Urban Interventions, which include a major centerpiece at Lytton Plaza and four hands-on installations that will be on view October 16-18 from 6:00 to 10:00 PM, where visitors can meet the artists and engage directly with the works.“This year’s Code:ART invites everyone in the Bay Area to experience the city of Palo Alto in a whole new light,” says Palo Alto Public Art Program Director Elise DeMarzo. “From glowing alleyways and sound-reactive sculptures to thought-provoking environmental art, the festival is a celebration of the power of creativity to transform everyday spaces.”Featured Urban Interventions | October 16–18, 6–10 PM● Grove by art collective Pneuhaus (Rhode Island) (Lytton Plaza, 200 University Ave): A towering, light-filled sculptural installation inspired by underground mycelium networks that invites community, play, and reflection.● Glow Lane by Shagun Singh (New York) (536 Emerson St): A responsive alleyway of color-shifting light that reacts to pedestrian movement, transforming a forgotten passage into an interactive moment of wonder.● Time Stretched Thin by Josh Miller - (Pennsylvania) (555 Ramona St): A playful, participatory installation where visitors use their bodies to “paint” with time, captured and transformed through a slit-scan camera and projected in real time.● Screamaton by Antonin Fourneau and Manuel Braun (France) (339 University Ave): A cathartic reimagining of the photo booth, where screams power visuals and capture an intense moment of emotional release.● Iceline by Oona Stern (New York) with audio by Cheryl Leonard and software by Jesse Johnson (Lane 20 & Florence St): A responsive video and sound installation that immerses viewers in the fragile beauty of the Arctic, emphasizing the power of collective presence on the natural world.City Hall Projection Mapping Artworks | October 16–25, 7–10 PMEach night of the festival, the Palo Alto City Hall façade will be transformed into an 8-story canvas of light and motion through jaw-dropping artworks by three internationally acclaimed 3D projection mapping artists:● Jeff Dobrow (USA)● Yann Nguema of Anima Lux Studio (France)● Alessio Cassaro of Antaless Visual Design (Italy)These nightly events invite audiences of all ages to gather and marvel at large-scale digital storytelling in the heart of downtown.Code:ART 2025 is more than a festival - it’s a call to explore, play, and connect. Featuring artists from around the world, the event showcases bold public artworks that reflect Palo Alto’s unique blend of technological innovation and artistic expression.##About Code:ARTCode:ART 2025 is a free, interactive media art festival that transforms downtown Palo Alto into a dynamic playground of light, sound, and imagination from October 16-25, 2025, produced by the City of Palo Alto Public Art Program. The festival opens with five site-specific installations - featuring a centerpiece at Lytton Plaza and four hands-on art experiences that offer a unique opportunity to meet and engage with the artists in person - on view October 16-18. Nightly, from October 16-25, visitors can also enjoy an immersive 8-story projection art show designed by three globally recognized 3D projection mapping artists who will transform the Palo Alto City Hall façade. Code:ART invites you to explore, play, and connect through boundary-pushing public art that celebrates Palo Alto’s spirit of creativity and innovation.For more information, visit: cityofpaloalto.org/codeartExplore Palo Alto Public Art Program on social media: @publicartpa using #CodeART2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.