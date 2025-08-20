Garden Joy and One Tree Planted Celebrate 500,000 Trees Planted Through In-Game Impact

Players of hit mobile game help reforest the planet—one digital garden at a time.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garden Joy, the popular mobile outdoor design game, today announced a major environmental milestone: through its partnership with global reforestation nonprofit One Tree Planted, the game has now supported the planting of 500,000 trees around the world.In Garden Joy, players transform real-world outdoor spaces with virtual plants, décor, and landscaping. But the beauty doesn’t stop in-game. Thanks to an innovative partnership with One Tree Planted, player actions like completing challenges or participating in special events contribute directly to real-world reforestation projects.“This partnership with Garden Joy has been truly unique,” said Hannah Ewing, Senior Manager of Corporate Development at One Tree Planted. “It’s not just about planting trees—though 500,000 is an incredible number—it’s also about reaching a new audience and educating them through play. The game has become a powerful platform for environmental awareness, reminding players that their small actions can add up to real-world change.”Garden Joy has attracted a passionate community of players who care about creativity, beauty, and the planet. The game integrates real-life botanical knowledge and is designed for both fun and education.“We built Garden Joy to inspire creativity and connect players to nature—even through their phones,” said Chris McGill, CEO of Burlingame Studios, the team behind the game. “To know that our players have helped plant half a million trees—and counting—is incredibly rewarding. It proves that games can be a force for good.”This year, Garden Joy has supported the planting of 500,000 trees, and will commemorate the milestone with a special in-game event this month.About Garden JoyGarden Joy is a mobile game that lets players transform outdoor spaces into stunning gardens using lifelike plants, trees, and décor. Built by industry veterans from Design Home and other lifestyle games, Garden Joy combines creativity, beauty, and purpose with a focus on sustainability. The game is available for download on the App Store and Google Play About One Tree PlantedOne Tree Planted is an environmental nonprofit dedicated to global reforestation. In the face of complex challenges, they focus on one impactful, science-based solution: trees. Their work is restoring degraded landscapes, climate critical regions, and Key Biodiversity Areas — places that are essential to the planet’s biodiversity and ecological balance.

