UTOPIA PLASTIX SELECTED AS TOP GLOBAL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR IN ECO SOLUTIONS

UTOPIA PLASTIX WILL BE HONORED AT THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TOP BUSINESSES ANNUAL AWARDS GALA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utopia Plastix, a trailblazer in the sustainable materials and eco-solutions industry, was recently selected as Top Global Business of the Year in Eco Solutions for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), a premier global organization recognizing excellence and innovation across industries.This prestigious recognition highlights the visionary leadership of Sharina Perry, Founder and Inventor of Utopia Plastix, whose dedication to sustainability, innovation, and economic empowerment has propelled Utopia Plastix to the forefront of the green manufacturing sector. Under her guidance, the company has become renowned for its pioneering development of plant-based, petroleum-free plastics, which are revolutionizing the global approach to environmentally responsible manufacturing.Utopia Plastix is widely respected for its commitment to replacing traditional petroleum-based plastics with scalable, cost-effective, and high-performance plant-based alternatives. Its commercial-grade resins, produced in FDA-compliant, ISO-certified facilities, require no equipment modifications and are made from USDA-approved regenerative crops that absorb 4 to 5 times more carbon than trees. These crops can be harvested twice a year and require minimal maintenance, offering a powerful solution to environmental degradation and plastic waste.At the heart of the company's success is the Utopia Model, a sustainable ecosystem business framework designed to create generational wealth for farmers, drive economic growth, and promote minority inclusion. Utopia Plastix collaborates closely with farmers, manufacturers, and mission-aligned partners to deliver not only eco-conscious products but also measurable value to communities and corporations alike. The Utopia Model helps clients enhance their brands through sustainable practices, offers farmers profitable crop options, and supports diversity goals for businesses striving to align with public demand for responsible solutions.With over 25 years of experience launching and scaling national enterprises, Sharina Perry is celebrated for her unconventional thinking, practical execution, and unwavering commitment to change. As the creator of both Utopia Plastix and the Utopia Model, she and her team have made it their mission to build the most natural, durable, and affordable plant-based plastic alternative available, proving that innovation and environmental responsibility can, and must, go hand in hand.As a result of this award, Utopia Plastix will be featured in IAOTB's Annual Global Business Spotlight and honored at the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala, to be held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December 2025, where the achievements of the world's top-performing businesses will be celebrated.Inclusion in IAOTB is a prestigious honor reserved for companies that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and industry impact. Nominees are hand-selected through a rigorous evaluation process based on professional reputation, operational success, market influence, and community involvement. Only a select few businesses are chosen each year to receive this distinguished recognition.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTB and IAOTP, shared:"IAOTB is more than just an award; it's an international network of excellence. Utopia Plastix exemplifies the values we look for in a Top Business of the Year honoree, and we are proud to welcome them into our elite circle of innovators and industry leaders."For media inquiries or to learn more about Utopia Plastix and their upcoming initiatives, please contact:Info@utopiaok.comAbout IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), offers a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and boost their global visibility. Selected businesses enjoy premier exposure through:• Customized press releases featured on FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly.• High-impact video commercials and professional web/SEO services• Showcasing on world-famous billboards like Nasdaq in Times Square, Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, and Nashville's iconic signage• Access to red carpet award galas and elite networking events🔗 For more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit www.iaotb.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.