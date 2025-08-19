‘FitOn Rehab’ Launches as a Scalable Digital Solution for MSK Pain and Prevention

new FitOn Rehab

Musculoskeletal (MSK) issues affect about half of all adults. FitOn Health’s latest program is designed to support recovery & mobility, with flexible access.

In a world where half of U.S. adults suffer from MSK condition, this is a crucial step forward. We built FitOn Rehab to empower people to heal faster, prevent future injuries, and live pain-free.” — Lindsay Cook, CEO of FitOn Health

TAMPA, FL, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FitOn Health, the number 1-rated digital wellness platform, announces the launch of new FitOn Rehab — a first-of-its-kind digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) recovery solution developed with renowned physical therapist and Rehab Science founder Dr. Tom Walters, DPT, OCS.Designed to address the most common prehab and rehab injuries, FitOn Rehab delivers science-backed movement programs with built-in clinical oversight to relieve pain, restore function, and build lasting strength and mobility.“In a world where half of U.S. adults suffer from MSK conditions — and MSK costs now outpace cancer, heart disease, and diabetes — this is a crucial step forward,” said Lindsay Cook, CEO of FitOn Health. “We built FitOn Rehab to empower people to heal faster, prevent future injuries, and live pain-free — all with the same engaging experience that’s made FitOn Health the leading preventive care platform.”The clinically backed approach blends therapeutic exercise, mobility training, as well as pain education and offers more than 20 self guided programs tailored to conditions such as back pain, rotator cuff injuries, plantar fasciitis, carpal tunnel, and more. All are easily accessible via the FitOn Health platform without the need for an appointment.FitOn Rehab is covered by most major health plans and optional telehealth sessions are available for personalized support.“Movement is medicine,” added Dr. Walters, a board-certified orthopedic PT and expert in movement science. “We know that physical activity alone can reduce the risk of MSK issues and other chronic conditions by up to 50%. FitOn Rehab makes that medicine accessible to everyone — affordably and effectively.”According to the World Health Organization, MSK conditions affect 1.71 billion people globally and are the leading cause of disability. In the U.S., they account for 18% of healthcare spend, over $380 billion annually, and nearly 1 in 3 workers’ comp claims. These figures show that there is a global health and economic crisis that urgently needs to be addressed.As a scalable solution, FitOn Rehab meets this challenge head-on, pairing clinical expertise with FitOn Health’s award-winning engagement engine — a platform that’s already powered over 1 billion workout minutes across over 20 million members.About FitOn HealthFitOn Health is the leading preventive care and lifestyle intervention platform redefining how we fight chronic disease. With digital programs spanning fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, sleep, and now MSK rehab — plus access to 18,000+ gyms — FitOn Health delivers 6X higher retention, 3.6X ROI, and 85% user-reported improvements in activity and stress. Named #1 Fitness App by Forbes, FitOn partners with thousands of employers, health plans, and benefits providers to make prevention the new prescription.For further information visit: fitonhealth.com

