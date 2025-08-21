FinOpsly Launches Agentic Snowflake Cost Control Module with Human-in-the-Loop Automation

From insight to execution—AI agents that think, plan, and act on Snowflake cost control.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinOpsly, the system of action to automate cloud, data, AI and financial operations, today introduced its Snowflake cost control module, which acts as a prescriptive AI copilot to pinpoint true cost drivers, offer recommendations and execute approved settings automatically.Unlike tools that just send alerts, FinOpsly's AI agents ask targeted business questions in sequence, record each step as an “action taken,” and learn from a company’s unique usage patterns to explain the “why” behind costs and help organizations reinvest Snowflake credits where they matter most.The Snowflake Spend ChallengeMost Snowflake management tools shed light on where organizations are spending, but they don’t identify root causes or take action to reduce overspend. That leaves idle warehouses, scan-heavy queries, and forgotten resources draining budgets. FinOpsly closes the gap by detecting issues in real time, providing clear recommendations, gathering missing context, and applying approved changes through human review or policy automation. This reduces waste and gives engineers and finance shared visibility without requiring deep Snowflake expertise.Agentic AI with Human ApprovalThe Snowflake module in FinOpsly acts as a thought partner, asking targeted business questions to guide users through a prescriptive conversation that pinpoints true cost drivers. Every step is recorded as an “action taken,” creating a transparent audit trail. Powered by AI agents that think, plan, and act with a human in the loop, FinOpsly reads usage patterns and plans the right policy-driven response. It provides clear, contextual recommendations, explains the “why” behind costs, and only executes changes when approved conditions are met—keeping teams in control while accelerating decisions.Unifying Cloud, Data, and AI Cost ControlThe Snowflake module is part of FinOpsly’s mission to unify cost control across cloud, data, and AI—one system where every stakeholder can act on insights, not just observe them. Already supporting AWS and Azure, with Databricks cost governance in beta, FinOpsly enables team-wide governance so engineering, finance, and operations can work from the same real-time playbook.“FinOpsly stands apart from traditional cost tools by applying an agentic, diagnostic approach to the complexity of cloud, data, and AI,” said Kiran Jain, CEO & Co-Founder of FinOpsly. “Our system of action doesn’t just surface alerts—it understands the context, identifies true cost drivers, and prescribes the right fixes in real time. By unifying governance, policy enforcement, and autonomous execution in one platform, we enable Snowflake users to innovate freely while ensuring every initiative stays aligned, optimized, and on budget.”About FinOpslyFinOpsly is the system of action to automate cloud, data, AI and financial operations. Powered by agents that can think, plan and act, its platform enables finance, engineering, and data teams to forecast, monitor, and govern infrastructure spend across AWS, Azure, Snowflake, and Databricks. From pre-deployment estimation to real-time enforcement, FinOpsly helps organizations reduce waste and improve cost accountability. For more information, visit www.finopsly.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.