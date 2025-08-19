NH Fish and Game Biennial Public Hearings Set for September 16 and October 21

CONTACT:

Tanya Haskell: 603-271-3511

Dan Bergeron: 603-271-2461

August 19, 2025

Concord, NH — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold two biennial hearings this fall, giving the public an opportunity to offer input on any aspect of the Department’s operations. The two sessions will be held on:

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 , at 6:30 p.m. at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Region 1 Office on Route 3, 629B Main Street, Lancaster, NH.

, at 6:30 p.m. at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Region 1 Office on Route 3, 629B Main Street, Lancaster, NH. Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

“We welcome hunters, anglers, and others who care about wildlife and conservation in New Hampshire to attend one of these biennial hearings and share their ideas about how we can serve you better,” said Stephanie Simek, Ph.D., Executive Director of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Pursuant to RSA 206:11, biennial hearings are held in odd-numbered years to provide the public with an opportunity to comment on and suggest changes to fishing and hunting rules, wildlife management strategies, and other Fish and Game functions. Members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission, Executive Director Simek, and other Fish and Game staff will be present at the hearings to hear suggestions from the public.

Biennial hearings are broader in scope, allowing the public to comment on any aspect of the Department’s operations, without the urgency of specific species management proposals. Please note that the Department is not making any proposals for changes to the hunting or fishing rules at these biennial hearings. Game management topics are handled as part of the game management rulemaking process.

As the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department works in partnership with the public to:

Conserve, manage and protect these resources and their habitats

Inform and educate the public about these resources

Provide the public with opportunities to use and appreciate these resources

To learn more visit www.wildnh.com.