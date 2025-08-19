NPHub Welcomes Mallory Schindler, MHA as Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate National Growth & Strategic Partnerships

Mallory Schindler, MHA - NPHub CCO

NPHub, America’s #1 preceptor matching platform for NP students, proudly announces the appointment of Mallory Schindler, MHA as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NPHub, America’s #1 preceptor matching platform for nurse practitioner students, proudly announces the appointment of Mallory Schindler, MHA as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With over 20 years of experience in higher education, healthcare, and public policy, Schindler brings a dynamic track record of scaling organizations, leading high-impact teams, and building industry-transforming clinical partnerships for some of the largest Universities in the world.

In her new role, Schindler will spearhead NPHub’s commercial strategy—overseeing partnerships with leading NP programs and nursing institutions to expand NPHub’s clinical placement footprint across the U.S. and beyond.

“After more than two decades in higher education and healthcare, I’ve seen firsthand how these industries are evolving—and how urgently they need fresh solutions that are built for today’s world,” said Schindler. “I joined NPHub because of its exceptional placement services, bold marketing vision, and unwavering commitment to quality. The company fills a critical gap for universities and health systems, and I’m energized by the opportunity to help scale its impact. At NPHub, I hope to share what I’ve learned, open new business channels, and help shape a new kind of company—one that delivers life-changing services with passion, purpose, and innovation.”

Throughout her career, Mallory has designed and scaled some of the nation’s—and the world’s—largest clinical placement networks across disciplines, including Nursing (pre-licensure and APRN), Physician Assistant, Speech Language Pathology, Social Work, Counseling, Pharmacy, and Physical Therapy. Her work has enabled thousands of students to access quality placements in a scalable, sustainable way that aligns academic goals with workforce demand.

Mallory most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Evidence in Motion (EIM), a Confluent Health company, where she led cross-functional teams and expanded partnerships across PT, OT, PA and SLP. Before that, she was Global Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations at Keypath Education, where she built the company’s healthcare division from the ground up—growing it to nearly 100 employees and driving 75% of company-wide revenue. Her earlier roles included positions at 2U, Inc.,the world’s first OPM that delivered clinical placement to health programs across the US, the American Academy of Nursing, and time on Capitol Hill supporting federal education and health policy such as the Future of Nursing Report.

In addition to her extensive leadership in clinical education and edtech, Schindler is also the Founder and an active board member of the EBF3 HADDS Foundation, an active Texas Children’s Hospital advocate that has co-written multiple NIH-funded research grants for the Neurological Research Institute (NRI)/Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and has served on customer advisory boards for healthcare SaaS platforms such as Exxat.

“Mallory’s background is tailor-made for where NPHub is headed,” said Krish Chopra, Founder & CEO of NPHub. “She understands both the complexity of university partnerships and the urgency of innovation in clinical education. We’re thrilled to have her leadership as we continue expanding access to high-quality placements for NP students across the country.”

With Mallory Schindler’s appointment, NPHub is doubling down on its mission to simplify and modernize clinical placements for nursing programs, educators, and students nationwide.

About NPHub

NPHub is the leading clinical rotation platform built exclusively for nurse practitioner students. By connecting students with preceptors and healthcare organizations across the U.S., NPHub helps universities scale their programs, ensures students graduate on time, and reduces administrative burden. Since launching, NPHub has facilitated over 10,000 placements and supported more than 8,000 NP students. Learn more at nphub.com

