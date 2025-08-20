Allant Integrates Facteus Real-Time Purchase Data to Redefine Precision Audience Targeting

Allant Group Facteus

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allant Group, the leader in composable audience intelligence and activation, today announced a strategic partnership with Facteus, the leading provider of anonymized consumer transaction data. This first-of-its-kind collaboration integrates Facteus’ real-time financial behavioral signals with Allant’s AMP+ platform, a multi-source composable data hub , to create a powerful new standard for discovering and activating high-performing audiences across channels.This partnership is significant because it gives users access to real-world purchase behavior – combined with Allant’s broad ecosystem of data partners – to enrich identity graphs or activate high-performing digital audiences. Facteus’ transaction data, which spans over 180 million U.S. consumers and $1.6 trillion in annual spend, represents the largest and most representative consumer transaction panel in the country. Now integrated into Allant’s AMP+ platform and refreshed daily , the data is ready for immediate activation across any channel.Built for AdTech. Ready for Agencies. Powerful for Brands.• AdTech platforms can enhance identity graphs and targeting workflows by integrating verified purchase behavior from both the product and store level.• Agencies gain access to pre-built and custom buyer audiences informed by actual transactions—across verticals traditionally underrepresented by modeled data.• In-house marketers and retail media buyers, using recent spend data, can now identify and activate high-value segments—driving smarter strategies and more measurable campaign lift.“The current ad ecosystem is far from reaching its full potential”, said Todd Budin, VP of Product and Market Strategy at Facteus. “There’s an abundance of underutilized data—especially around purchase behavior, which is one of the strongest indicators of future buying intent. The real breakthrough in our partnership with Allant is the ability to combine this kind of real-world financial data with other behavioral and demographic datasets—all composable inside AMP+—to deliver actionable intelligence and better marketing performance.”“This partnership changes the speed and intelligence with which we can help clients discover their most valuable audiences,” Budin continued. “Rather than relying on legacy demographics or surveys, marketers can now explore real buyer behavior and combine it with digital interest and intent signals inside AMP+—in minutes. That kind of rapid insight, combined with cycle-time reduction, is truly market making.”A New Standard for Audience ActivationAllant and Facteus are helping marketers move faster and smarter with three core benefits:• Audience discovery at the speed of curiosity – Rapidly explore buyer behaviors and correlate them with lifestyle, interest, or intent signals to uncover untapped segments.• Composable intelligence without compromise – Move beyond siloed datasets and static models with flexible, multi-source integration.• Performance-driven targeting – Build audiences that are not only addressable but predictive, powered by real-world spend.“Facteus’ data provides a layer of truth that’s been missing from many activation strategies,” said Michael D. Fisher, CEO of Allant Group. “The elusive closing of the loop when combining all of the data now available in Allant’s AMP+ enables us to help clients move beyond proxies and assumptions to act on actual purchase behavior, at a level of detail that truly impacts performance.”By empowering marketers to activate audiences based on verified, in-store or online purchase behavior, the Facteus and Allant partnership sets a new benchmark for precision, speed, and performance in audience targeting.About FacteusFacteus is the leading provider of real-time transaction intelligence, delivering unmatched visibility into the purchase behavior of over 180 million U.S. consumers and $1.6 trillion in annual spend—with just a one-day lag. Unlike traditional data providers, Facteus enables investors, brands, and platforms to integrate real-world financial signals directly into their decision-making workflows and SaaS products. Marketers, agencies and Adtech companies use Facteus data to build high-performing, custom digital audiences, enrich their first-party data, and activate with greater precision across channels. Whether optimizing campaigns or uncovering new segments, Facteus delivers a competitive edge through actionable, privacy-safe transaction insights. To learn more, visit www.facteus.com About Allant GroupAllant sets a new standard in audience intelligence and activation. Backed by over 30 years of experience as a trusted data and intelligence partner to the world’s leading financial services, communications, and retail brands, Allant combines deep expertise with cutting-edge innovation to unlock the full value of customer data, turning it into decisive action. At the heart of Allant’s offering is AMP+, the ultimate audience management platform. AMP+ empowers marketers to discover, visualize, understand, and activate their entire addressable audience across all channels. With the industry’s most comprehensive integrated data environment and marketer-centric activation tools, AMP+ delivers what no one else can: a complete, actionable view of your market – without the wasted spend, guesswork, or missed opportunities.From uncovering new growth audiences to optimizing omnichannel spend and increasing customer lifetime value, Allant helps brands turn data into decisive action. To learn more, visit www.allantgroup.com

