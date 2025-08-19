Pharmacy Expert Corey Dolan Discusses Meds for Pets in HelloNation

Corey Dolan, Pharm. D

"What can I do if my pet refuses pills or struggles with medication?

Compounding pharmacists often consult closely with pet owners to determine the best form of medication for their animals, significantly reducing stress during medication time.” — Corey Dolan, Pharm. D

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet owners frequently struggle with administering medication to their animals, often asking, "What can I do if my pet refuses pills or struggles with medication?" Corey Dolan, pharmacist at Preckshot Professional Pharmacy, addresses this challenge in HelloNation , offering veterinary compounding as an effective solution. Veterinary compounding allows pharmacists to customize medications precisely tailored to each animal’s unique needs, significantly improving medication adherence and pet comfort.Compounding pharmacists, Dolan explains, can transform medication into forms pets readily accept, such as flavored chews or palatable liquids. For animals sensitive to oral treatments, transdermal gels absorbed through the skin provide an effective alternative. These custom-made medications utilize high-quality, USP-grade ingredients, ensuring both safety and efficacy.By consulting closely with pet owners, compounding pharmacists like Dolan assess pets’ preferences and specific medical requirements, crafting individualized treatments. Veterinary compounding also eliminates dosing inaccuracies and reduces medication waste by providing precise dosages tailored for each pet, which is particularly beneficial for exotic pets or animals needing specialized medication strengths unavailable commercially.The complete article, " Why Compounding Medication Matters for Pets ," further details how veterinary compounding ensures pets receive their required treatments comfortably and effectively, improving overall health outcomes.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

