Bristol Man Indicted, Charged with Filing False Reports

SULLIVAN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Bristol man accused of making false reports.

In October 2024, at the request of 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI special agents began investigating allegations of rape and harassment involving officers with the Bristol Police Department. The alleged victim, Christopher S. Coffey, reported that on August 12, 2023, a Bristol officer sexually assaulted him while searching him at the Sullivan County Jail. Coffey later reported Bristol officers had harassed him on multiple occasions at his home. The investigation revealed that the allegations made by Coffey were false.

On August 6th, the Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Christopher Coffey (DOB: 7/1/83) with two counts of False Reports. Today, he turned himself in and was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.