DHSS launches on-demand, digital access to immunization records

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has announced that Missourians can now securely review, download and share their immunization records through the Docket® smartphone app and web platform. The service expands digital access for school, travel, health and personal use, streamlining how individuals manage their personal vaccination information. This marks a significant step toward data modernization efforts and enhancing access to immunization information in Missouri. Missouri residents can now use Docket® to access personal and family immunization records on file with the Missouri Immunization Registry (ShowMeVax). Also, Docket can be used to: View, download and share their personal immunization history. Access records for children or individuals for whom they are a parent, legal guardian or authorized representative. Share official immunization documentation with schools, camps, health providers and travel officials. To use Docket®, individuals must complete a simple identity verification process using an email address or phone number tied to their official record. Privacy safeguards ensure only users with verified legal access may retrieve any record. Missouri’s official immunization registry, ShowMeVax, has historically served as the secure source for vaccine data, accessible to health care providers, schools and childcare facilities. While some providers are required to report, reporting immunization information to the State of Missouri is not required for all providers. Depending on individual providers’ practices, it is possible for an individual to not see all of their vaccinations in this system. Newly integrated with ShowMeVax, Docket® opens access to the user, empowering individuals and families to independently manage their records. Getting Started Download the Docket® app from the App Store or Google Play or visit the web portal. Create an account and complete identity verification. Access your record, download or export as needed. As Missouri students return to classrooms, it is an important time for parents and guardians to ensure children are up to date on required immunizations. Across Missouri, vaccination coverage among kindergarteners has been declining, with public schools reporting rates well below 95% for key vaccines like MMR, DTaP, polio, varicella and hepatitis B for the 2024–2025 school year. Falling immunization rates and rising exemption rates create vulnerabilities for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, which has seen national resurgence recently. Missouri Kindergarten Fully Immunized Rates (2024-2025 school year): More data is available at Health.Mo.Gov.