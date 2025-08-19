Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina hosts 20 years of exceptional South African Women in Science Awards, 21 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, will host the prestigious 2025 South African Women in Science Awards (SAWiSA) in Bloemfontein on Thursday, 21 August 2025.

SAWiSA celebrates and honours the outstanding achievements of women scientists and researchers in South Africa, showcasing them as role models for the next generation. This year marks 20 years of recognising excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), highlighting the Department's ongoing commitment to transformation, equity, and inclusion in the national system of innovation.

The Deputy Minister will officially open the award ceremony, and Dr Nomakwezi Mzilikazi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at Rhodes University and inaugural SAWiSA Doctoral Fellowship recipient, will deliver the keynote address.

The 2025 theme, "Unpacking STEM Careers: Her Voice in Science", emphasises amplifying women's voices in STEM, breaking stereotypes, creating inclusive spaces for innovation and leadership, and strengthening mentorship for career advancement.

Following the awards ceremony, Deputy Minister Gina will participate in a live broadcast breakfast alongside some of the current winners. The breakfast discussion will feature the launch of the SAWISA: Where Are They Now commemorative booklet, which profiles 40 SAWiSA alums whose impact continues to inspire nationally and globally. This will be a platform for the award winners to share their achievements and inspire broader public engagement with science, technology and innovation.

The media are invited as follows:

SAWiSA award ceremony

Date: Thursday, 21 August 2025

Time: 18:00 to 22:00

Venue: Imvelo Safari Lodge, Bloemfontein

Launch of commemorative booklet

Date: Friday 22 August

Time: 07:00 to 09:00

Venue: Windmill Casino, Bloemfontein

RSVP by 21 August 2025:

Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750

Zama Mthethwa

Cell: 082 808 3956

